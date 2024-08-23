Football

Football Transfers: Newcastle United Boss Eddie Howe Surprised By Kieran Trippier Talk

Trippier was left out of Howe's team for Newcastle's win over Southampton last week, with Tino Livramento preferred at right-back

Newcastle United, Kieran Trippier, Football
Newcastle United's Kieran Trippier has been linked with Everton
info_icon

Eddie Howe said it is "business as usual" for Kieran Trippier despite reports suggesting the defender wishes to leave Newcastle United. (More Football News)

Trippier was left out of Howe's team for Newcastle's win over Southampton last week, with Tino Livramento preferred at right-back.

On Thursday, reports emerged that Trippier was looking to move away from St James' Park, with Everton having supposedly discussed a loan move for the 33-year-old.

Galatasaray and Atalanta were among the other clubs mooted to hold an interest in Trippier, who joined Newcastle from Atletico Madrid in 2022, but Howe reiterated his desire to keep the England international.

Joelinton celebrates his goal - null
Newcastle United 1-0 Southampton, Premier League: Joelinton Seals Victory For 10-Man Magpies

BY Stats Perform

Ahead of facing his former club Bournemouth, Howe said: "The situation is business as usual. Tripps has trained really well this week.

"I'm surprised by a lot of the stories that have come out. A valuable member of the squad. His professionalism has been first class.

"He's trained really well since he came back from the Euros, I think he's only had two weeks of training hence the reason why he didn't start last week.

"He continues to be really valued by all of us. He's just trained as normal and he's been very good. I'm not really sure where this has come from. He's preparing as we all are for the game on Sunday."

Trippier also saw the team captain's armband taken by Bruno Guimaraes, though Howe insists he is still very much part of Newcastle's leadership group.

"Jamaal [Lascelles] has been promoted to club captain, so he's going to oversee the other captains," Howe added. 

"He's an incredible leader behind the scenes, and Kieran and Dan [Burn] in the leadership group continue their roles. Bruno has stepped up to be team captain, but we need eleven leaders on the pitch, regardless of who wears the armband."

No defender created as many chances in the Premier League last season as Trippier (65), who registered 10 assists in 28 top-flight appearances.

The former Tottenham full-back crafted 26 goal-scoring opportunities from set-pieces, while his 212 crosses also topped the charts among Premier League defenders, with 69 of those being successful. 

Trippier played for Everton boss Sean Dyche during his time at Burnley, before leaving for Spurs in 2015, though the Toffees manager has suggested right-back is not a priority position for his team heading into the final week of the window.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Kuwait Vs Hong Kong, 4th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Tri-Nations Cup Match
  2. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 LIVE Score: BAN's Shadman Islam Misses Out On Ton Against PAK In Rawalpindi
  3. WI Vs RSA, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch South Africa Vs West Indies Match
  4. Shane Warne's Death Felt Like Losing Someone From My Family: Kuldeep Yadav
  5. England Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 3, Live Score: Jamie Smith Eyes Maiden Ton As Gus Atkinson Gives Good Support
Football News
  1. Football Transfers: Liverpool Boss Arne Slot Sees 'New Things' From Joe Gomez Amid Exit Rumours
  2. Tottenham Hotspur: Spurs Skipper Son Heung-Min Wants Trophy To Achieve Legendary Status
  3. Chelsea 2-0 Servette, UEFA Europa Conference League Qualifying: Maresca Wants Madueke To Remain A Blue
  4. Football Transfers: Newcastle United Boss Eddie Howe Surprised By Kieran Trippier Talk
  5. Ilkay Gundogan: German International Completes Manchester City Return From Barcelona
Tennis News
  1. US Open 2024: Coco Gauff Eyes To Defend Her Title After Poor Stint At Paris Olympics
  2. US Open Draw: Alcaraz, Sinner Could Meet In Semis; Djokovic, Swiatek To Start Against Qualifiers
  3. Novak Djokovic's Olympic Triumph Has 'Separated Him From The Rest,' Says John Mcenroe
  4. Monterrey Open: Emma Navarro Rallies Past Camila Osorio To Reach Quarterfinals - Match Report
  5. US Open: Carlos Alcaraz Determined To Shrug Off Cincinnati Open Disappointment
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: August 23, 2024
  2. Kolkata Doctor Case: Accused Sanjay Roy Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody; CBI To Probe RG Kar Financial Irregularities
  3. PM Modi Ukraine Visit LIVE: PM Modi Meets Zelenskyy, Leaders Remember Children Who Lost Lives In War
  4. Watch: BJD, Congress MLAs Create Ruckus In Odisha Assembly Over Ganjam Liquor Tragedy
  5. Hugs & Handshakes: PM Modi Meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Entertainment News
  1. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  2. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  3. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  4. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
  5. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
US News
  1. FDA Approves New Covid Vaccines To Combat New Variants | What You Need To Know
  2. US Elections: Kamala Harris Accepts Democratic Nomination; Highlights Immigration, NATO, China in Speech
  3. Best Of The iPhone Photography Awards 2024 Winners | Highlights
  4. Instagram Debuts Myspace-Inspired Music Feature And Color-Changing Notes In Sabrina Carpenter Collaboration | All You Need To Know
  5. Why TikTok Is Buzzing With Mormon Moms | The Impact Of Hulu's ‘The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives'
World News
  1. Indian Bus Carrying 40 Passengers Fall Into River In Nepal, Killing Several
  2. In Photos: Volcanic Eruption In Iceland
  3. Bangladesh: A Challenging Road Ahead
  4. FDA Approves New Covid Vaccines To Combat New Variants | What You Need To Know
  5. Bangladeshis 'Not Angry But Hurt' Over Hasina's Stay In India: Top BNP Leader
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, August 23, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Uttar Pradesh: Over 13 Lakh Government Employees May Lose Salaries | Know Why
  3. Tripura: Centre Approves Rs 40 Crore Fund After Devastating Floods Kill 22, Displace Thousands
  4. US Elections: Kamala Harris Accepts Democratic Nomination; Highlights Immigration, NATO, China in Speech
  5. Kolkata Doctor Death: Ceasework Continues In Bengal; 'Animal Like Instinct' Says Psychoanalysis Of Accused
  6. Centre Bans 156 Popular Fixed-Dose Cocktail Drugs Claiming To Involve 'Risk To Human Beings'
  7. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 LIVE Score: BAN's Shadman Islam Misses Out On Ton Against PAK In Rawalpindi
  8. PM Modi Ukraine Visit LIVE: PM Modi Meets Zelenskyy, Leaders Remember Children Who Lost Lives In War