Football Transfers: Newcastle United Boss Eddie Howe Surprised By Kieran Trippier Talk

Eddie Howe said it is "business as usual" for Kieran Trippier despite reports suggesting the defender wishes to leave Newcastle United. (More Football News)
Trippier was left out of Howe's team for Newcastle's win over Southampton last week, with Tino Livramento preferred at right-back.
On Thursday, reports emerged that Trippier was looking to move away from St James' Park, with Everton having supposedly discussed a loan move for the 33-year-old.
Galatasaray and Atalanta were among the other clubs mooted to hold an interest in Trippier, who joined Newcastle from Atletico Madrid in 2022, but Howe reiterated his desire to keep the England international.
Ahead of facing his former club Bournemouth, Howe said: "The situation is business as usual. Tripps has trained really well this week.
"I'm surprised by a lot of the stories that have come out. A valuable member of the squad. His professionalism has been first class.
"He's trained really well since he came back from the Euros, I think he's only had two weeks of training hence the reason why he didn't start last week.
"He continues to be really valued by all of us. He's just trained as normal and he's been very good. I'm not really sure where this has come from. He's preparing as we all are for the game on Sunday."
Trippier also saw the team captain's armband taken by Bruno Guimaraes, though Howe insists he is still very much part of Newcastle's leadership group.
"Jamaal [Lascelles] has been promoted to club captain, so he's going to oversee the other captains," Howe added.
"He's an incredible leader behind the scenes, and Kieran and Dan [Burn] in the leadership group continue their roles. Bruno has stepped up to be team captain, but we need eleven leaders on the pitch, regardless of who wears the armband."
No defender created as many chances in the Premier League last season as Trippier (65), who registered 10 assists in 28 top-flight appearances.
The former Tottenham full-back crafted 26 goal-scoring opportunities from set-pieces, while his 212 crosses also topped the charts among Premier League defenders, with 69 of those being successful.
Trippier played for Everton boss Sean Dyche during his time at Burnley, before leaving for Spurs in 2015, though the Toffees manager has suggested right-back is not a priority position for his team heading into the final week of the window.