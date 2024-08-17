Football

Newcastle United 1-0 Southampton, Premier League: Joelinton Seals Victory For 10-Man Magpies

Newcastle broke the deadlock in the final minute of the first half, when Alex McCarthy's loose pass was ruthlessly punished with Alexander Isak quickly finding Joelinton, who neatly slotted home. This earned them the 1-0 victory against the newcomer Southampton

Newcastle vs Southampton Premier League 2024-25
Joelinton celebrates his goal
info_icon

Joelinton scored the only goal as 10-man Newcastle United got off to a winning start in the Premier League with a 1-0 victory over newly promoted Southampton at St James' Park.  (More Football News)

The Magpies midfielder's decisive strike came just before half-time for Eddie Howe's side, who claimed all three points despite having Fabian Schar dismissed for violent conduct earlier on.

Southampton enjoyed large periods of possession on their Premier League return. 

Jack Stephens strike was denied by the offside flag in the 10th minute, before they were handed a numerical advantage 18 minutes later when Fabian Schar was shown a straight red card after squaring up to Ben Brereton Diaz.

But it was Newcastle who broke the deadlock in the final minute of the first half, when Alex McCarthy's loose pass was ruthlessly punished with Alexander Isak quickly finding Joelinton, who neatly slotted home.

Fabian Schar and exchanges heating moment during Newcastle vs Southampton Premier League opening match. - X | Premier League
Newcastle Vs Southampton: Fabian Schar's Fiery Headbutt On Brereton Diaz Gets Red Card – Watch

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The Saints sought a response and Lewis Hall denied Adam Armstrong on the line within five minutes of the restart, before Nick Pope tipped over the former Magpies striker's long-range effort.

Armstrong then saw a shot deflect narrowly wide while substitutes Carlos Alcaraz and Cameron Archer headed straight at Pope, as the hosts stubbornly kept the visitors at bay and held out for victory.

Data Debrief: Saints' Howe hoodoo continues 

Though they enjoyed just 22.3% of possession and registered only three shots to Southampton's 19, Newcastle held out for their fourth successive Premier League victory over the Saints - achieving the feat for the first time.

Howe has now won all six of his matches against Southampton as Magpies boss, and he is the first to win three straight league openers at St James' Park since Joe Harvey between 1972 and 1974.

Ironically, Harvey was the last Newcastle manager to deliver notable silverware courtesy of the 1969 Fairs' Cup, so Howe will hope that is a positive omen for him this season.

The Magpies have also now found the net in 20 successive home Premier League games, with only Kevin Keegan's 'Entertainers' enjoying a longer run of 24 between January 1995 and February 1996.

