As of now, Newcastle United forward Joelinton has given his side a 1-0 lead with a goal in the 45th minute. Since the break, no additional goals have been scored. However, the situation was far from calm before Joelinton’s goal. The match was intensely charged, culminating in a heated exchange that earned Schar a red card after a confrontation with Southampton’s striker, Ben Brereton Diaz.