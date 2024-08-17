Football

Newcastle Vs Southampton: Fabian Schar's Fiery Headbutt On Brereton Diaz Gets Red Card – Watch

Schar’s headbutt during the altercation caused Diaz to tumble to the ground. The Southampton's winger was shown yellow card.

fabian-schar-newcastle-vs-southampton-premier-league
Fabian Schar and exchanges heating moment during Newcastle vs Southampton Premier League opening match. Photo: X | Premier League
info_icon

In the Premier League opening fixture between Newcastle and Southampton, chaos ensued as Eddie Howe’s side struggled not only against a formidable opponent but also with the setback of defender Fabian Schar's red card just 28 minutes into the match at St James' Park on August 17, Saturday.

As of now, Newcastle United forward Joelinton has given his side a 1-0 lead with a goal in the 45th minute. Since the break, no additional goals have been scored. However, the situation was far from calm before Joelinton’s goal. The match was intensely charged, culminating in a heated exchange that earned Schar a red card after a confrontation with Southampton’s striker, Ben Brereton Diaz.

Newcastle had a disappointing season, finishing seventh in the Premier League with 60 points in their 2023-24 campaign. Despite competing in various competitions last year, they have not qualified for European football this season.

(More to follow...)

