Football Transfers: Ivan Toney Seals £40m Deadline Day Switch From Brentford To Al-Ahli

Ivan Toney has sealed a permanent switch to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli, ending his four-year spell with Brentford. (More Football News)
Toney, who scored 72 goals in 141 appearances for the Bees, departs the club for a reported £40million transfer fee on a three-year contract.
The 28-year-old made three substitute appearances for England at Euro 2024 but has not featured for Brentford this season amid rumours linking him with a move away.
Toney enjoyed his most prolific season for the Bees in the 2020-21 season, scoring 31 goals and helping Thomas Frank's side secure promotion to the Premier League.
He netted 36 times in 85 Premier League outings, scoring four times in his first five matches last year after returning from suspension for breaching FA betting rules.
Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Arsenal were all touted as possible destinations for Toney, but he has opted for a move to Saudi Arabia and will join Roberto Firmino, Edouard Mendy and Franck Kessie at the club.
"It's been a pleasure to work with Ivan over the last four years," said Frank.
"He has averaged more than one goal every two games, which is an unbelievable number.
"On the pitch, he has been a fantastic goalscorer, link-up player and leader. He has pushed the team, the squad and himself."
Frank added: "Ivan leaves as a Brentford legend."