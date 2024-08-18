Ivan Toney Dropped For Brentford's Premier League Opener Amid Transfer Speculation

Ivan Toney has been left out of Brentford's Premier League opener against Crystal Palace due to ongoing transfer speculation surrounding the striker, Bees boss Thomas Frank confirmed. (More Football News)
The England forward is linked with a move away from the Brentford Community Stadium, with Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea all reportedly interested, as are Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli.
Frank initially stated Toney, who missed the first half of last season through suspension, would be available for Brentford's first game of this campaign during his pre-match press conference.
However, the Dane believes the Bees have demonstrated their ability to cope without his services.
"There's a lot of things going on with Ivan, there's some transfer interest. Because of all that, we decided not to involve him in the squad," Frank told Sky Sports.
It's the classic one - I couldn't give too much the day before. He's been a fantastic player for us, but we showed last year, especially, that we can deal without him."
When asked if Toney had played his final game in a Brentford shirt, the head coach added: "Who knows? There's interest, but there's nothing close."
Meanwhile, Marc Guehi was named in Palace's starting line-up, despite the defender being the subject of several bids from Newcastle United.