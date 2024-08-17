Oliver Glasner said he is planning for Crystal Palace's opening game of the Premier League against Brentford with Marc Guehi in his side amid links of a move away. (More Football News)
Guehi, who starred for England at Euro 2024, has been the subject of interest from Newcastle, with a reported fourth bid for the defender rejected by the Eagles on Friday.
Since his move to Selhurst Park in 2021, the 24-year-old has made 98 league appearances, but in the 16 games he has missed, Palace average more goals against them (1.6) compared to 1.3 with him in the side.
Chairman Steve Parish said Newcastle would have to pay "superstar money" for Guehi earlier this week, with Glasner confirming he remains in contention to feature on Sunday.
"Marc trained today and we talked together," Glasner said. "I've had no other information. I'll have to look at my bank account and see if anything came in!
"We plan with Marc. He's our player and our captain, I can't tell you anything else.
"As long as no one tells me they will leave or the club tells me someone will leave, then we will work with them every day and prepare the team."
Brentford, meanwhile, are looking to improve on their 16th place finish in the Premier League last season as Thomas Frank prepares for his sixth campaign in charge.
The Bees finished 13 points above the relegation zone last year, but have strengthened in the forward areas with the arrival of Fabio Carvalho from Liverpool.
Frank, however, suffered a blow in his first pre-season fixture as club-record signing Igor Thiago suffered a meniscus injury that will keep him out until the end of 2024.
Despite losing the Brazilian striker, Frank is happy with the players he has for their opening fixture, saying: "I am very happy with what we've got, overall.
"What I've found out is, it is difficult, say you want a left winger, then to get the right one, at the right level, at the right time is sometimes difficult.
"So of course if we only have one winger and we need four, then of course, we need to buy.
"You’ve got to get the best possible player that can make the squad stronger. We are trying to do everything we can to improve."
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Brentford – Ivan Toney
Despite rumours of a potential exit, Ivan Toney remains a Brentford player for their first encounter of the 2024-25 season, and he will be keen to hit the ground running.
After scoring in four of his first five games following his return from suspension, Toney has now gone 12 Premier League games without a goal.
Only once has he had a longer drought in English league football, going 15 games between December 2015 and August 2016 during spells with Barnsley, Newcastle and Shrewsbury Town.
Crystal Palace – Ismaila Sarr
Having lost Michael Olise to Bayern Munich, Palace have aimed to fill the gap left by the Frenchman with the arrival of Ismaila Sarr from Marseille.
During Sarr's previous spell in English league football between 2019 and 2023, he led all Watford players in goals (33), assists (17), chances created (124), total shots (251) and touches in the opposition box (539).
Only Joao Pedro (242) completed more dribbles than the Senegal international (208) for the Hornets, and Glasner will be hopeful of an instant impact against the Bees.
MATCH PREDICTION: BRENTFORD WIN
For the third time in four Premier League seasons, Brentford are beginning the campaign with a London derby. They beat Arsenal 2-0 in 2021-22, before a 2-2 draw with Spurs last season.
But after a 14-game unbeaten run in top flight derbies in the capital between October 2022 and November 2023, Brentford have now lost five of their last seven against fellow London opponents (D2).
And Palace have proved to be one of those difficult opponents, with Brentford failing to triumph in all six of their Premier League meetings with the Eagles (D5 L1).
It’s both the joint-most the Bees have faced a side in the competition without ever winning (also six v Newcastle) and the joint-most the Eagles have faced a side without ever losing (also six v QPR).
Glasner will be hoping to continue Palace's form from the end of last season having won six of their final seven games (D1), winning the last three in a row by an aggregate score of 12-1.
The Eagles won 1-0 on the opening day of the 2023-24 season against Sheffield United, but haven’t won their first league match in consecutive campaigns since 2006-07/2007-08.
OPTA WIN PROBABILITY
Brentford – 41.2%
Draw – 26.7%
Crystal Palace – 32.1%