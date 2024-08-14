Football

Brentford FC: Thomas Frank Confident Ivan Toney Will Be A Bees Player After Transfer Deadline Day

Toney, who has scored 72 goals in 141 appearances for the Bees, has been linked with a move away from the club as he enters the final year of his contract

Thomas Frank is confident Ivan Toney will be a Brentford player past the transfer deadline
Thomas Frank remains confident that Ivan Toney will remain a Brentford player when the transfer window shuts next month. (More Football News)

Toney, who has scored 72 goals in 141 appearances for the Bees, has been linked with a move away from the club as he enters the final year of his contract. 

The England international has made it clear that he wants to play for one of the top clubs in the Premier League, but a move thus far has failed to materialise. 

Toney was linked with a move to Tottenham, who have since signed Dominic Solanke from Bournemouth, while Arsenal have also registered their interest. 

But Frank, who is preparing for his sixth season in charge of Brentford, expects to have the club's all-time top scorer within his ranks for the 2024-25 campaign. 

"There has been a lot of talk about Ivan for many years, but let's just say over the last six months about whether he will leave this summer," Frank told Sky Sports. 

"So far, he is still a Brentford player, so I think we are getting closer and closer to him remaining a Brentford player. 

"I am getting more and more excited because he is a top player and I love working with Ivan - we have a fantastic relationship. 

"That is what I think, he will be a Brentford player after the first of September."

Should Toney remain at the Gtech Community Stadium, it provides Frank with a solid foundation to build on their 16th placed finish last season. 

Despite Toney missing much of the season after serving an eight-month ban for breaking the FA's betting rules, the Bees scored 56 league goals, ranking 11th in the league.

With the addition of Liverpool's Fabio Carvalho alongside Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa, Frank will be confident of improving that tally with Toney in his side. 

