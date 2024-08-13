Football

EPL Transfers: Crystal Palace Chairman Only Willing To Sell Marc Guehi For 'Superstar Money'

The 24-year-old Marc Guehi has made 111 appearances Crystal for Palace since joining in 2021 and is the current interest of Newcastle United, who have made three bids for him so far

Crystal Palace defender, Marc Guehi.
Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish believes Marc Guehi is a "generational talent" and is keen to keep the defender at the club for the new season. (More Football News)

Guehi impressed on his tournament debut for England at Euro 2024, seamlessly slotting into the backline and playing all but one of their games en route to the final, which they lost to Spain.

The 24-year-old has made 111 appearances for Palace since joining in 2021 and is the current interest of Newcastle United, who have made three bids for Guehi so far.

The most recent bid is believed to be worth up to £60million including add-ons, though that is still short of Palace's value, and Parish is not willing to let him go for any less than that.

"Nobody has got to the valuation yet. If you want a superstar player you need to pay superstar money," Parish told Sky Sports News.

"It's not near the point where we have to make a decision. We love having him and would love to keep him.

"If someone else wants to have him, they need to make it really difficult for us. He's a generational talent."

