Football At Paris Olympics: Alexandre Lacazette Confident Of Leading France To Gold

France last triumphed in the competition at the 1984 games in Los Angeles, failing to reach the knockout stages at the Tokyo Olympics back in 2020

france-football-paris olympics
Alexandre Lacazette is confident France can win gold at the Paris Olympics
Alexandre Lacazette is confident France can secure a second-ever gold medal ahead of the start of their Paris Olympics campaign next week. (More Football News)

France last triumphed in the competition at the 1984 games in Los Angeles, failing to reach the knockout stages at the Tokyo Olympics back in 2020. 

But under the guidance of Thierry Henry, who scored 51 goals for Les Bleus during his international career, the French are among the favourites to scoop the top honour.

Henry's side have won two of their three pre-tournament friendlies this month, the latest result ending in a 1-1 draw with Japan, who won bronze in the 1968 games. 

Kylian Mbappe was presented to the Real Madrid fans at the Bernabeu. - null
Kylian Mbappe At Real Madrid: 'I've Dreamed Of This Day Since I Was A Kid'

BY Stats Perform

Lacazette was named by Henry as the nation's captain ahead of the competition, and will lead Les Bleus' star-studded line-up out against the United States in Marseille on Wednesday. 

Jean-Philippe Mateta, Michael Olise, Rayan Cherki and Manu Kone are just some of the names at Henry's disposal. 

Having not featured for Didier Deschamps' side since 2017, Lacazette explained that the squad are in unison of achieving gold at their home games. 

"We all have the same ambition, to go all the way and win a medal," the 33-year-old said. "The fact that it’s a home games is really going to motivate us."

Henry has lost just two of his 11 games in charge of France's U21 and U23 sides (W7, D2) since being appointed back in August 2023. 

Former Arsenal forward Lacazette said Henry wanted the team to play an attacking, possession-based style of football heading into the tournament.

"Tactically, he is decidedly forward-thinking... he especially wants us to enjoy ourselves and put on a show for the spectators,” Lacazette said.

Following their Group A opener against the United States, France will play Guinea and New Zealand. 

