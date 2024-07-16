Football

Kylian Mbappe At Real Madrid: 'I've Dreamed Of This Day Since I Was A Kid'

Over 80,000 spectators were present at the Santiago Bernabeu as Kylian Mbappe put pen to paper on a five-year deal with Real Madrid, for whom he will wear the number nine shirt

Kylian Mbappe was presented to the Real Madrid fans at the Bernabeu.
info_icon

Kylian Mbappe told Real Madrid supporters: "I've dreamed of this day since I was a kid", as he was officially unveiled at Santiago Bernabeu. (In Pics | More Football News)

The France captain completed his long-awaited blockbuster move to Los Blancos following his departure from Paris Saint-Germain earlier this month.

Mbappe put pen to paper on a five-year deal with the reigning LaLiga and Champions League winners, for whom he will wear the number nine shirt.

Over 80,000 spectators were at the Bernabeu to see the 25-year-old's official presentation, which was delayed due to France's involvement at Euro 2024.

And Mbappe shared with them his delight at realising a lifelong ambition.

"I spent endless nights dreaming about one day playing for Real Madrid, and today I am one happy guy," he said. "My family are so happy here, I can see my mum crying.

"It's an incredible day for me. I've dreamed of this day since I was a kid, and this day means a lot to me."

Sporting Madrid's new home kit, Mbappe was introduced to the crowd by club president Florentino Perez.

"The love that you felt for Real Madrid, and you identifying with this club since your childhood, made it possible for you to be here and to overcome those obstacles on the way to your dream," Perez said.

Los Blancos' head coach Carlo Ancelotti extended the welcome to his new signing, writing on X: "Welcome to the best club in the world. Welcome home, Kylian."

