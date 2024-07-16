Football

Kylian Mbappe Joins Real Madrid, Dons No. 9 Jersey In Front Of 80,000 Fans - In Pics

French football superstar Kylian Mbappe finally joined Real Madrid on Tuesday (July 16, 2024), realising his childhood dream in front of a packed Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Around 80,000 supporters were in hand at the Bernabeu to welcome the 25-year-old during his official presentation as the club’s newest player. After signing his five-year contract with the Spanish giant alongside club president Florentino Perez, Mbappe entered the stage set up at the Bernabeu to loud cheers by the Madrid fans. Wearing the No. 9 jersey, Mbappe smiled broadly and waved to the fans who chanted his name, then hugged Perez and former Madrid player and coach Zinedine Zidane, who had invited Mbappe to visit the Spanish club for the first time when he was just a teenager.