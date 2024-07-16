Kylian Mbappe, of France, poses for the cameras after being presented to fans as a new Real Madrid player at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid.
Kylian Mbappe, of France, smiles next to Real Madrid President Florentino Perez while being presented to fans as a new Real Madrid player at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid.
Kylian Mbappe, of France, embraces former French player Zinedine Zidane, left, while being presented to fans as a new Real Madrid player at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid.
Kylian Mbappe, of France, poses with his parents and Real Madrid President Florentino Perez, right, after being presented to fans as a new Real Madrid player at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid.
Kylian Mbappe, of France, is applauded by Real Madrid President Florentino Perez and former French player Zinedine Zidane, left, while being presented to fans as a new Real Madrid player at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid.
Kylian Mbappe, of France, is presented to fans as a new Real Madrid player at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid.
Kylian Mbappe, of France, gestures as he is presented to fans as a new Real Madrid player at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid.
