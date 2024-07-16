Football

Kylian Mbappe Joins Real Madrid, Dons No. 9 Jersey In Front Of 80,000 Fans - In Pics

French football superstar Kylian Mbappe finally joined Real Madrid on Tuesday (July 16, 2024), realising his childhood dream in front of a packed Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Around 80,000 supporters were in hand at the Bernabeu to welcome the 25-year-old during his official presentation as the club’s newest player. After signing his five-year contract with the Spanish giant alongside club president Florentino Perez, Mbappe entered the stage set up at the Bernabeu to loud cheers by the Madrid fans. Wearing the No. 9 jersey, Mbappe smiled broadly and waved to the fans who chanted his name, then hugged Perez and former Madrid player and coach Zinedine Zidane, who had invited Mbappe to visit the Spanish club for the first time when he was just a teenager.

Kylian Mbappe unveiled as Real Madrid player | Photo: AP/Andrea Comas

Kylian Mbappe, of France, poses for the cameras after being presented to fans as a new Real Madrid player at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid.

2/9
Kylian Mbappe with Florentino Perez
Kylian Mbappe with Florentino Perez | Photo: AP/Andrea Comas

Kylian Mbappe, of France, smiles next to Real Madrid President Florentino Perez while being presented to fans as a new Real Madrid player at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid.

3/9
Kylian Mbappe with Zinedine Zidane
Kylian Mbappe with Zinedine Zidane | Photo: AP/Andrea Comas

Kylian Mbappe, of France, embraces former French player Zinedine Zidane, left, while being presented to fans as a new Real Madrid player at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid.

4/9
Kylian Mbappe poses with his parents and Florentino Perez
Kylian Mbappe poses with his parents and Florentino Perez | Photo: AP/Andrea Comas

Kylian Mbappe, of France, poses with his parents and Real Madrid President Florentino Perez, right, after being presented to fans as a new Real Madrid player at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid.

5/9
Zinedine Zidane, Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid President Florentino Perez
Zinedine Zidane, Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid President Florentino Perez | Photo: AP/Andrea Comas

Kylian Mbappe, of France, is applauded by Real Madrid President Florentino Perez and former French player Zinedine Zidane, left, while being presented to fans as a new Real Madrid player at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid.

6/9
Real Madrid presented Kylian Mbappe to fans
Real Madrid presented Kylian Mbappe to fans | Photo: AP/Andrea Comas

Kylian Mbappe, of France, is presented to fans as a new Real Madrid player at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid.

7/9
Kylian Mbappé Presented As Real Madrid Player
Kylian Mbappé Presented As Real Madrid Player | Photo: AP/Andrea Comas

Kylian Mbappe, of France, gestures as he is presented to fans as a new Real Madrid player at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid.

8/9
Kylian Mbappe at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium
Kylian Mbappe at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium | Photo: AP/Andrea Comas

Kylian Mbappe, of France, gestures as he is presented to fans as a new Real Madrid player at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid.

9/9
Mbappé at his Real Madrid presentation
Mbappé at his Real Madrid presentation | Photo: AP/Andrea Comas

Kylian Mbappe, of France, poses for the cameras after being presented to fans as a new Real Madrid player at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid.

