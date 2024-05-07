Football

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: India's Second List Of Probables For Bhubaneswar Camp Announced

India are currently placed second in the group, with four points from four matches. The top two teams in the group will qualify for Round 3 of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers and book their berth at the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027

Igor Stimac, India Football Team, Training, AIFF Photo
The 15 players from the second list, comprising players from Mumbai City FC and Mohun Bagan SG, who contested the ISL Cup final, will join the camp on May 15. AIFF Photo
Indian senior men's team head coach Igor Stimac on Tuesday announced his second list of 15 probables for the Bhubaneswar camp ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 preliminary joint qualification round 2 matches against Kuwait and Qatar. (More Football News)

The first list of probables was announced on Saturday.

The 26 players from the first list will begin training in the Odisha capital on May 10. The 15 players from the second list, comprising players from Mumbai City FC and Mohun Bagan SG, who contested the ISL Cup final, will join the camp on May 15.

A total of 41 players will take part in the national camp. The Blue Tigers will face Kuwait in Kolkata on June 6 before travelling away to take on Qatar on June 11 in their last two matches of Group A.

India National Football team with coach Igor Stimac. - X | Igor Stimac
Igor Stimac To Remain In Charge Of India's World Cup Qualifiers Against Kuwait And Qatar

BY PTI

The second list of 15 probables for the Bhubaneswar camp (training from May 15):

Goalkeepers: Phurba Tempa Lachenpa, Vishal Kaith

Defenders: Akash Mishra, Anwar Ali, Mehtab Singh, Rahul Bheke, Subhasish Bose;

Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Deepak Tangri, Lalengmawia Ralte, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Liston Colaco, Sahal Abdul Samad;

Forwards: Manvir Singh, Vikram Partap Singh.

The first list of 26 probables for the Bhubaneswar camp (training from May 10):

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu;

Defenders: Amey Ganesh Ranawade, Jay Gupta, Lalchungnunga, Muhammad Hammad, Narender, Nikhil Poojary, Roshan Singh Naorem:

Midfielders: Brandon Fernandes, Edmund Lalrindika, Imran Khan, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Mohammad Yasir, Nandhakumar Sekar, Rahul Kannoly Praveen, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Vibin Mohanan:

Forwards: David Lalhlansanga, Jithin Madathil Subran, Lalrinzuala, Parthib Sundar Gogoi, Rahim Ali, Sunil Chhetri.

