Confederation of African Football Qualifiers for FIFA WC 2026 go underway
Salah-led Egypt will be in action
Live streaming and fixtures listed
As the Confederation of African Football (CAF) qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup 2026 enter their final stretch, the race across all nine groups is tightening. As things stand, seven direct slots are still available, and the four best runners-up will then enter a knockout second round, then the inter-confederation play-offs.
Morocco and Tunisia have already secured qualification, leaving the remaining contenders to battle through the final two matchdays.
Live Streaming Info
Indian fans can catch the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers, Africa games on the FanCode app and website.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers, Africa - State Of Play
The Mohamed Salah-led Egypt lead Group A with 20 points from eight matches. A win over Djibouti would seal their spot, while Burkina Faso, five points behind, are likely to finish second unless Egypt falter.
October 8 Fixtures: Ethiopia vs Guinea-Bissau, Djibouti vs Egypt, and Sierra Leone vs Burkina Faso
October 12 Fixtures: Burkina Faso vs Ethiopia, Djibouti vs Sierra Leone, Egypt vs Guinea-Bissau
In Group B, Senegal's comeback 3-2 win over DR Congo last month, thanks to a Pape Matar Sarr goal in the 88th minute, gave them a one-point edge. They face South Sudan and Mauritania, while DR Congo must win against Togo and Sudan to stay in contention. Sudan also remain mathematically alive, but they need to win both their remaining match and also favourable results elsewhere.
Group C is wide open following South Africa's sanction for fielding an ineligible player, Teboho Mokoena, against Lesotho. They won the match 2-0, but it became a 0-3 defeat. Benin now top the group on goal difference, with South Africa, Nigeria, and Rwanda all within striking distance. Nigeria must win both remaining games and hope other results elsewhere go their way. Lesotho still have a slim chance of finishing second.
October 10 Fixtures: Rwanda vs Benin, Lesotho vs Nigeria, Zimbabwe vs South Africa
October 13 Fixture: Lesotho vs Zimbabwe
October 14 Fixtures: South Africa vs Rwanda, Nigeria vs Benin
Cape Verde are on the brink of a historic first World Cup qualification, needing just one win from matches against Libya or Eswatini in Group D. Cameroon and Libya remain in contention but require Cape Verde to drop points. Angola could still sneak into second, depending on the final results.
October 8 Fixtures: Mauritius vs Cameroon, Libya vs Cape Verde, Eswatini vs Angola
October 13 Fixture: Cape Verde vs Eswatini, Mauritius vs Libya, Cameroon vs Angola
Morocco have dominated Group E, winning all seven matches and qualifying with two games to spare. Tanzania, Niger, and Zambia are vying for second, though only one may have a realistic shot at the playoffs.
October 10 Fixtures: Seychelles vs Ivory Coast, Gambia vs Gabon
October 14 Fixtures: Seychelles vs Gambia, Gabon vs Burundi, Ivory Coast vs Kenya
In Group F, the Ivory Coast lead Gabon by a point. Both teams have secured the top two spots, but the Elephants have a more favorable fixture list. Gabon's Denis Bouanga remains the top scorer in African qualifying with eight goals.
Algeria are top of Group G and they need one win from matches against Somalia or Uganda to qualify. Uganda and Mozambique are tied on points and will be hoping for a slip-up from the leaders.
October 9 Fixtures: Somalia vs Algeria, Mozambique vs Guinea, Botswana vs Uganda
October 14 Fixture: Guinea vs Botswana, Somalia vs Mozambique, Algeria vs Uganda
Tunisia have already qualified from Group H, while Namibia lead the chase for second ahead of Liberia, Malawi, and Equatorial Guinea. Liberia and Equatorial Guinea face off on the final matchday, which could decide the playoff spot.
October 9 Fixtures: Malawi vs Equatorial Guinea, Liberia vs Namibia
October 10 Fixture: Sao Tome and Principe vs Tunisia
October 13 Fixtures: Equatorial Guinea vs Liberia, Sao Tome and Principe vs Malawi, Tunisia vs Namibia
Group I sees Ghana three points clear of Madagascar, with Comoros a further point behind. Ghana will qualify if they beat the Central African Republic and Madagascar fail to win against Comoros. The final matchday could be decisive, with Ghana hosting Comoros and Madagascar visiting Mali.
October 8 Fixtures: Chad vs Mali, CAR vs Ghana, Comoros vs Madagascar
October 12 Fixtures: Chad vs CAR, Ghana vs Comoros, Mali vs Madagascar
The playoff picture remains uncertain even though Gabon, DR Congo, and Burkina Faso are among the best second-placed teams so far.