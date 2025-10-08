Group C is wide open following South Africa's sanction for fielding an ineligible player, Teboho Mokoena, against Lesotho. They won the match 2-0, but it became a 0-3 defeat. Benin now top the group on goal difference, with South Africa, Nigeria, and Rwanda all within striking distance. Nigeria must win both remaining games and hope other results elsewhere go their way. Lesotho still have a slim chance of finishing second.

October 10 Fixtures: Rwanda vs Benin, Lesotho vs Nigeria, Zimbabwe vs South Africa

October 13 Fixture: Lesotho vs Zimbabwe

October 14 Fixtures: South Africa vs Rwanda, Nigeria vs Benin