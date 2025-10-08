FIFA WC 2026 Qualifiers, Africa: Live Streaming, Preview, State Of Play - All You Need To Know

Here's all you need to know about the FIFA WC 2026 Qualifiers, Africa - Fixtures, State of play, Live streaming and more

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Updated on:
Mohamed-Salah-Egypt
Salah in action for Egypt.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Confederation of African Football Qualifiers for FIFA WC 2026 go underway

  • Salah-led Egypt will be in action

  • Live streaming and fixtures listed

As the Confederation of African Football (CAF) qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup 2026 enter their final stretch, the race across all nine groups is tightening. As things stand, seven direct slots are still available, and the four best runners-up will then enter a knockout second round, then the inter-confederation play-offs.

Morocco and Tunisia have already secured qualification, leaving the remaining contenders to battle through the final two matchdays.

Live Streaming Info

Indian fans can catch the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers, Africa games on the FanCode app and website.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers, Africa - State Of Play

The Mohamed Salah-led Egypt lead Group A with 20 points from eight matches. A win over Djibouti would seal their spot, while Burkina Faso, five points behind, are likely to finish second unless Egypt falter.

  • October 8 Fixtures: Ethiopia vs Guinea-Bissau, Djibouti vs Egypt, and Sierra Leone vs Burkina Faso

  • October 12 Fixtures: Burkina Faso vs Ethiopia, Djibouti vs Sierra Leone, Egypt vs Guinea-Bissau

In Group B, Senegal's comeback 3-2 win over DR Congo last month, thanks to a Pape Matar Sarr goal in the 88th minute, gave them a one-point edge. They face South Sudan and Mauritania, while DR Congo must win against Togo and Sudan to stay in contention. Sudan also remain mathematically alive, but they need to win both their remaining match and also favourable results elsewhere.

  • October 8 Fixtures: Ethiopia vs Guinea-Bissau, Djibouti vs Egypt, and Sierra Leone vs Burkina Faso

  • October 12 Fixtures: Burkina Faso vs Ethiopia, Djibouti vs Sierra Leone, Egypt vs Guinea-Bissau

Related Content
Related Content

Group C is wide open following South Africa's sanction for fielding an ineligible player, Teboho Mokoena, against Lesotho. They won the match 2-0, but it became a 0-3 defeat. Benin now top the group on goal difference, with South Africa, Nigeria, and Rwanda all within striking distance. Nigeria must win both remaining games and hope other results elsewhere go their way. Lesotho still have a slim chance of finishing second.

  • October 10 Fixtures: Rwanda vs Benin, Lesotho vs Nigeria, Zimbabwe vs South Africa

  • October 13 Fixture: Lesotho vs Zimbabwe

  • October 14 Fixtures: South Africa vs Rwanda, Nigeria vs Benin

Cape Verde are on the brink of a historic first World Cup qualification, needing just one win from matches against Libya or Eswatini in Group D. Cameroon and Libya remain in contention but require Cape Verde to drop points. Angola could still sneak into second, depending on the final results.

  • October 8 Fixtures: Mauritius vs Cameroon, Libya vs Cape Verde, Eswatini vs Angola

  • October 13 Fixture: Cape Verde vs Eswatini, Mauritius vs Libya, Cameroon vs Angola

Morocco have dominated Group E, winning all seven matches and qualifying with two games to spare. Tanzania, Niger, and Zambia are vying for second, though only one may have a realistic shot at the playoffs.

  • October 8 Fixture: Burundi vs Kenya

  • October 10 Fixtures: Seychelles vs Ivory Coast, Gambia vs Gabon

  • October 14 Fixtures: Seychelles vs Gambia, Gabon vs Burundi, Ivory Coast vs Kenya

In Group F, the Ivory Coast lead Gabon by a point. Both teams have secured the top two spots, but the Elephants have a more favorable fixture list. Gabon's Denis Bouanga remains the top scorer in African qualifying with eight goals.

  • October 8 Fixture: Burundi vs Kenya

  • October 10 Fixtures: Seychelles vs Ivory Coast, Gambia vs Gabon

  • October 14 Fixtures: Seychelles vs Gambia, Gabon vs Burundi, Ivory Coast vs Kenya

Algeria are top of Group G and they need one win from matches against Somalia or Uganda to qualify. Uganda and Mozambique are tied on points and will be hoping for a slip-up from the leaders.

  • October 9 Fixtures: Somalia vs Algeria, Mozambique vs Guinea, Botswana vs Uganda

  • October 14 Fixture: Guinea vs Botswana, Somalia vs Mozambique, Algeria vs Uganda

Tunisia have already qualified from Group H, while Namibia lead the chase for second ahead of Liberia, Malawi, and Equatorial Guinea. Liberia and Equatorial Guinea face off on the final matchday, which could decide the playoff spot.

  • October 9 Fixtures: Malawi vs Equatorial Guinea, Liberia vs Namibia

  • October 10 Fixture: Sao Tome and Principe vs Tunisia

  • October 13 Fixtures: Equatorial Guinea vs Liberia, Sao Tome and Principe vs Malawi, Tunisia vs Namibia

Group I sees Ghana three points clear of Madagascar, with Comoros a further point behind. Ghana will qualify if they beat the Central African Republic and Madagascar fail to win against Comoros. The final matchday could be decisive, with Ghana hosting Comoros and Madagascar visiting Mali.

  • October 8 Fixtures: Chad vs Mali, CAR vs Ghana, Comoros vs Madagascar

  • October 12 Fixtures: Chad vs CAR, Ghana vs Comoros, Mali vs Madagascar

The playoff picture remains uncertain even though Gabon, DR Congo, and Burkina Faso are among the best second-placed teams so far.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Australia Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Aussies Struggle At 140-8, Mooney Battles On

  2. Rohit Sharma Unplugged: Here's What India Superstar Said After Captaincy Transition

  3. India Vs South Africa Preview, ICC Women's World Cup: Hosts Eye Improved Showing From Top-Order Batters

  4. Nepal Women Vs Malaysia Women, 5th T20I: NEP-W Beat MAS-W By Five Wickets, Clinch Series 3-2

  5. Bangladesh Vs England, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Heather Knight Holds Nerve As ENG-W Beat BAN-W By 4 Wickets

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Shanghai Masters: Novak Djokovic Overcomes Fatigue To Beat Jaume Munar, Enter Quarter-Finals

  2. Novak Djokovic Vs Jaume Munar, Shanghai Masters: How Serbian Battled His Way Into Quarters

  3. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz To Headline AO’s First-Ever Million Dollar '1 Point Slam' Next Year

  4. Wuhan Open 2025: Emma Raducanu Retires From Opener, Zhang Shuai Stuns Emma Navarro

  5. Shanghai Masters 2025: Rinderknech Upsets Zverev, Medvedev Advances

Badminton News

  1. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  2. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  5. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Uttar Pradesh Weather Forecast: Rain Eases with Clear Skies Expected by Midweek

  2. Punjab Weather: Final Phase of Western Disturbance Brings Relief

  3. The Missing Representation: Why Bihar’s Muslims Feel Betrayed by Secular Parties

  4. At Least 15 Dead After A Massive Landslide In Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur

  5. Kerala Woman Sends Aid To Gaza

Entertainment News

  1. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  2. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  3. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  4. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  5. Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 5: Rishab Shetty's Film Storms Past Rs 250 Crore Despite Dip On First Monday

US News

  1. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  2. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  3. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  4. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  5. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

World News

  1. Two Years On, The Unanswered Question: Was October 7 Worth It for Hamas? 

  2. Nobel Prize 2025 Explained: Full Schedule, Key Contenders, And Why The Peace Prize Is Being Watched Closely?

  3. Pakistan, China, Russia, Iran Reaffirm Commitment to Peace, Counterterrorism in Afghanistan

  4. Kerala Woman Sends Aid To Gaza

  5. Indirect Talks Between Hamas And Israel To Continue In Egypt, Trump Says Chance Of A Deal Is 'Really Good'

Latest Stories

  1. Delhi NCR Weather Alert: Clear Skies Return After Heavy Rain Brings Winter-Like Chill

  2. Daily Horoscope For October 8, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Virgo, Scorpio, And Sagittarius

  3. Saffon Sisters: Sevika Samiti And The Women Of RSS 

  4. To Understand And Be Understood: India Has A Dementia Emergency

  5. UNICEF Reports Gaza Infants Sharing Oxygen Masks As Israel Blocks Equipment

  6. Moroccan Youth Demand End to Corruption And Better Healthcare

  7. ED Raids 17 Locations In Kerala And Tamil Nadu In Luxury Car Smuggling Probe

  8. Uttarakhand Weather: Post-Western Disturbance Clearing Brings Pleasant October Conditions