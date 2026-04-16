FIFA World Cup 2026: Gianni Infantino Gives Final Say On Iran’s Participation - ‘Sports Should Be Outside Of Politics’

FIFA President Gianni Infantino insisted that “sports should be outside of politics” as he confirmed Iran will compete at the FIFA World Cup 2026 despite the conflict in the Middle East

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FIFA World Cup 2026 Gianni Infantino comments on Iran participation in United States
Iran's Mehdi Taremi shoots a penalty kick to score his side's second goal during a friendly soccer match between Iran and Costa Rica, in Antalya, southern Turkey, Tuesday, March 31, 2026. | Photo: AP/Riza Ozel
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Gianni Infantino confirmed Iran’s participation at the FIFA World Cup 2026, saying that they are “coming for sure”

  • He added that “sports should be outside of politics” amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East

  • Iran’s involvement in the World Cup had been in doubt following US and Israeli airstrikes

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has confirmed Iran’s participation in the FIFA World Cup 2026, saying that Team Melli “will come for sure” despite the ongoing conflict in the Middle East involving the United States and Israel. Infantino made it clear that Iran’s place in the expanded tournament is not in doubt, adding that “sports should be outside of politics”.

“The Iranian team is coming for sure, yes,” Infantino said at CNBC’s Invest in America Forum. “We hope that by then, of course, the situation will be a peaceful situation. As I said, that would definitely help. But Iran has to come. Of course, they represent their people. They have qualified. The players want to play.”

Iran’s involvement came under doubt following airstrikes on the country by the US and Israel. Iran Football Federation President Mehdi Taj said that “it is unlikely that we can look forward to the World Cup”.

‘Sports Should Be Outside Politics’: Infantino

Gianni Infantino said he met the Iranian squad in Antalya, Turkey, two weeks ago, adding that “they really want to play and they should play.”

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“Sports should be outside of politics now,” he added. “…We don’t live on the moon, we live on planet Earth. But you know, if there is nobody else that believes in building bridges and in keeping them, you know, intact and together, well, we are doing that job.”

FIFA World Cup 2026 will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, and will start on June 11. Iran are scheduled to play two group-stage matches in Inglewood, California, and one in Seattle. Iran will face New Zealand on June 16, Belgium on June 22, and Egypt on June 27.

Q

What did Gianni Infantino say about Iran’s participation in FIFA World Cup 2026?

A

FIFA President Gianni Infantino confirmed Iran will compete, insisting that “sports should be outside of politics” and adding that Team Melli “will come for sure”.

Q

Why was Iran’s participation in FIFA World Cup 2026 in doubt?

A

Iran’s involvement in FIFA World Cup 2026 was in doubt after airstrikes by the US and Israel, with Iran Football Federation President Mehdi Taj saying it was unlikely the team could look forward to the tournament.

Q

When are Iran’s FIFA World Cup 2026 matches scheduled?

A

Iran will play New Zealand on June 16 in Inglewood, Belgium on June 22 in Inglewood, and Egypt on June 27 in Seattle.

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