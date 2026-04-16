FIFA World Cup 2026: Gianni Infantino Gives Final Say On Iran’s Participation - ‘Sports Should Be Outside Of Politics’

Iran's Mehdi Taremi shoots a penalty kick to score his side's second goal during a friendly soccer match between Iran and Costa Rica, in Antalya, southern Turkey, Tuesday, March 31, 2026. | Photo: AP/Riza Ozel

Iran's Mehdi Taremi shoots a penalty kick to score his side's second goal during a friendly soccer match between Iran and Costa Rica, in Antalya, southern Turkey, Tuesday, March 31, 2026. | Photo: AP/Riza Ozel