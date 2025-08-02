Feyenoord Vs Wolfsburg Live Streaming, Pre-Season Friendlies: When, Where To Watch

Dutch giants Feyenoord take on German outfit Wolfsburg in their final pre-season match on Saturday (August 2, 2025) at the iconic De Kuip. Tonight's clash in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, will be the first competitive meeting between the two teams.
Here's all you need to know about the Feyenoord vs Wolfsburg football match.
Feyenoord, who spent the entire 2024-25 Eredivisie chasing Ajax and eventual champions PSV Eindhoven, started the pre-season preparation with a routine 4-1 win over SC Cambuur, but they have failed to win the four subsequent outings – 1-1 vs Union Saint-Gilloise, 1-2 vs Gent, 1-2 vs Nice, and 0-2 vs Liefering.
The famed 'Club of the People' will face Fenerbahce of Turkiye in their first competitive match of the new season, a UEFA Champions League qualifying third round on August 7. Two nights later, Robin van Persie's men will host NAC Breda in their Eredivisie opener.
Wolfsburg also lost their last outing, 0-1 to Espanyol of Spain at home. Before that, Paul Simonis' Wolves Bundesliga 2 side Magdeburg FC 4-3 in a seven-goal thriller. Wolfsburg will play their final warm-up game against Brighton in England on August 9, seven days before their DFB-Pokal match at Hemelingen.
Feyenoord Vs Wolfsburg, Pre-Season Friendlies – Live Streaming Details
When is the Feyenoord vs Wolfsburg pre-season friendly match being played?
The Feyenoord vs Wolfsburg pre-season friendly match will be played on Saturday, 2 August 2025, at 8:00 PM IST.
Where is the Feyenoord vs Wolfsburg pre-season friendly match being played?
The Feyenoord vs Wolfsburg pre-season friendly match will be played at the Stadion Feijenoord, also known as De Kuip, in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.
Where to watch the Feyenoord vs Wolfsburg pre-season friendly match live online in India?
The Feyenoord vs Wolfsburg pre-season friendly match will be live-streamed on the official streaming channel of Wolfsburg as well as Bet365.
Where to watch the Feyenoord vs Wolfsburg pre-season friendly match live broadcast in India?
The Feyenoord vs Wolfsburg pre-season friendly match will not be televised on any TV channels in India.