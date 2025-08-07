Cincinnati Vs Guadalajara Live Streaming, Leagues Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch Matchday 3 Fixture

FC Cincinnati vs CD Guadalajara, Leagues Cup 2025 Matchday 3: Find out when and where to watch the fixture live on TV and online

Outlook Sports Desk
Cincinnati vs Guadalajara, Leagues Cup 2025
Cincinnati vs Guadalajara, Leagues Cup 2025: File photo of FC Cincinnati fans during Leagues Cup 2025. | Photo: X/FCCincyAcademy
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Cincinnati play Guadalajara in a Leagues Cup 2025 Matchday 3 fixture on 7 August 2025.

  • FInd out when and where the Cincinnati vs Guadalajara, Leagues Cup 2025 match will be played.

  • Find out where to watch the Cincinnati vs Guadalajara, Leagues Cup 2025 match live on TV and online in India.

FC Cincinnati will face Chivas Guadalajara at TQL Stadium on Thursday, 7 August 2025, for Matchday 3 of the Leagues Cup 2025 group stage. Both clubs still have a shot at reaching the knockouts, so fans can expect a fiery clash between the North American sides in Ohio.

Cincinnati have been in strong form, with the Major League Soccer (MLS) side securing a 3-2 win against CF Monterrey. The Orange and Blue followed it up with a comeback 2-2 draw with FC Juarez, although Cincinnati lost the subsequent penalty shootout. The bonus point put them on four points.

Brazilian striker Evander has scored two goals and assisted two more in the Leagues Cup, helping Pat Noonan’s side reach 10th place in the MLS group. They are also second in the MLS Eastern Conference with 49 points from 25 games.

Guadalajara, meanwhile, have two points in the Liga MX group, which they earned 4-2 shootout win over Charlotte after a 2-2 draw in regulation time. Earlier, however, the Mexican side lost 1-0 to New York Red Bulls, conceding a last-gasp goal from Emil Forsberg.

Chivas are still mathematically alive for knockout contention, but they will need to win against Cincinnati in their final group-stage game and hope results elsewhere go their way.

Cincinnati Vs Guadalajara, Leagues Cup 2025 – Live Streaming Details

When is the Cincinnati vs Guadalajara, Leagues Cup 2025 match being played?

The Cincinnati vs Guadalajara, Leagues Cup 2025 match will be played on Thursday, 7 August 2025. In India, the match will kick off at 4:30 AM IST on 8 August.

Where is the Cincinnati vs Guadalajara, Leagues Cup 2025 match being played?

The Cincinnati vs Guadalajara, Leagues Cup 2025 match will be played at the TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Where to watch the Cincinnati vs Guadalajara, Leagues Cup 2025 match live online in India?

The Cincinnati vs Guadalajara, Leagues Cup 2025 match will be live-streamed in India on MLS Season Pass via Apple TV.

Where to watch the Cincinnati vs Guadalajara, Leagues Cup 2025 match live broadcast in India?

The Cincinnati vs Guadalajara, Leagues Cup 2025 match will not be televised on any TV channels in India.

