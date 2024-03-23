Football

Euro 2024: Injured Manuel Neuer Still Germany's First-Choice Goalkeeper

The 37-year-old Manuel Neuer broke his leg while skiing shortly after returning from Qatar and will now miss Saturday’s friendly with France. He has not played an international match since Germany’s dismal 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign

23 March 2024
Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has suffered another injury setback. Photo: Arne Dedert/dpa via AP
Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann insisted Manuel Neuer remained his first-choice goalkeeper for Euro 2024 as he revealed another injury setback for the Bayern Munich man. (More Football News)

Neuer has not played an international match since his country’s dismal 2022 World Cup campaign.

The 37-year-old broke his leg while skiing shortly after returning from Qatar and will now miss Saturday’s friendly with France and next week’s clash with the Netherlands due to a minor leg injury suffered in training.

Photo: John Walton
Nagelsmann expects Neuer, who has become a doubt for Bayern’s Champions League quarter-final first leg at Arsenal on April 9, to be sidelined for at least 10 days.

Asked if the keeper’s recent injury record had forced a rethink ahead of this summer’s European Championship – which Germany will host – the head coach told a press conference: “The decision has been made.”

Nagelsmann has already informed Neuer, who has 117 caps and was part of Germany’s 2014 World Cup winning team, and deputy Marc-Andre Ter Stegen of his choice.

Barcelona keeper Ter Stegen will start this weekend’s clash with Les Bleus in Lyon and on Tuesday when the Dutch visit Frankfurt.

Fulham’s Bernd Leno and uncapped Hoffenheim goalkeeper Oliver Baumann were also included in the 26-man squad named by Nagelsmann last week.

“Neuer got injured, but it’s just a small tear,” said Nagelsmann. “He won’t be away from the sport for eight months.

“It will be just 10 days and then he’ll have the possibility of returning.

“We are lucky to have a second goalkeeper of exceptional quality who will be able to play two matches.”

Neuer missed almost a year of football after suffering the serious leg injury following Germany’s group-stage World Cup exit in the Middle East.

He returned to action in October and has made 24 appearances for Bayern this term.

