Euro 2025 Qualifiers: Wales Advance To Final Round After Fighting Back To Deny Slovakia

Wales edged closer to qualifying for their first major tournament, after coming from behind to beat Slovakia after extra time in Cardiff

Holland celebrates Wales' winner
Wales edged closer to qualifying for their first major tournament, after coming from behind to beat Slovakia after extra time in Cardiff. (More Football News)

Rhian Wilkinson's side trailed 2-1 following the first leg of their first-round tie in the Euro 2025 qualifying play-offs.

However, the Dragons levelled on aggregate in the 38th minute at the Cardiff City Stadium, with Jess Fishlock latching onto Angharad James-Turner's throughball and neatly chipping Slovakia goalkeeper Maria Korenciova.

The offside flag denied Fishlock twice in the second half as the tie went to extra-time.

With eight minutes remaining, substitute Kayleigh Barton raced away and struck the post, but Ceri Holland was there to drill home the rebound, with the goal awarded following a VAR review.

The Republic of Ireland will face Wales in the second round of the play-offs after the Girls in Green wrapped up a 9-0 aggregate victory over Georgia.

Arsenal's Frida Maanum scored four times as Norway's 9-0 victory completed a 14-0 aggregate rout of Albania. The two-time champions set up a tie with Northern Ireland, after Lauren Wade's extra-time winner edged out Croatia.

Sweden – semi-finalists in two of the last three European Championships – were 12-0 aggregate winners over Luxembourg. Next up for them is a clash with Serbia, who beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 6-3.

Scotland are also through to the final qualifying round, with their 4-0 win over Hungary wrapping up an overall 5-0 victory. They will face Finland, who were 6-0 aggregate victors over Montenegro.

