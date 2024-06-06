Football

Euro 2024: Cristiano Ronaldo Back In Limelight, Ready To Demonstrate His Dominance

The Euros represent an opportunity for Cristiano Ronaldo to remind soccer fans that he is still a force in the game

selecaoportugal/X
Cristiano Ronaldo will be back on global stage and will be seen in Euro 2024. Photo: selecaoportugal/X
info_icon

Cristiano Ronaldo had tears in his eyes as he walked off the field and seemingly into international retirement. (More Football News)

It was the 2022 World Cup and Portugal had just lost to Morocco in the quarterfinals, a shocking result that left Ronaldo inconsolable.

He was nearly 38 years old. Unarguably past his best. No longer a guaranteed starter for his country.

Was this the last time the soccer world would see Ronaldo — one of the game's greatest-ever players — in a Portugal jersey?

Erling Haaland scored a hat-trick for Norway - null
International Friendly Wrap: Erling Haaland Nets Hat-Trick, Denmark Beat Sweden Thanks To Christian Eriksen

BY Stats Perform

We really shouldn't have underestimated him.

Eighteen months later, Ronaldo is still scoring hat tricks, still breaking records, still owning that will to win and self-belief — not to mention the toned physique — which has long set him apart from pretty much anyone else.

And still a key member of the Portugal team heading to the European Championship in Germany as one of the tournament favorites.

Indeed, Portugal coach Roberto Martinez, who was hired weeks after the World Cup, has retained the 39-year-old Ronaldo as captain.

“For us, he brings that experience,” Martinez said, “but, more than anything, probably the biggest surprise is that he approaches every day as a new way to be the best, a new way to keep impressing.”

The Euros represent an opportunity for Ronaldo to remind soccer fans that he is still a force in the game.

Since the start of 2023, he has been playing in Saudi Arabia, pretty much out of the global spotlight and in a league that has thrown money at some high-profile — if maybe over-the-hill — superstars to generate attention and change the impression of soccer in the kingdom.

Ronaldo, earning a reported $200 million a year, is still pouring in the goals — he was the top scorer in the Saudi Pro League with 35, a record in that division — even if critics have been quick to point out the low standard of play in the country.

“We don't make choices based on where the players play," said Martinez, who could not be more impressed with what Ronaldo has been doing in Saudi.

“He has become a central figure of a new project and the important thing for us, as a national team coach, is that he has been able to carry on scoring goals,” Martinez said.

“His stats are better than anything, subjectively, that you can say. He's been the top goal scorer in 2023 in world football and he makes a total new beginning in a league that in the next few years is going to be talked about a lot.”

Ronaldo committed himself to Portugal even though it looked like his time with the national team was up after being benched for its knockout-stage games at the World Cup.

However, Portugal changed coaches — Martinez came in for Fernando Santos — and Ronaldo felt he still had plenty more to offer, not least adding to his world record of goals scored in men's internationals that now stands at 128.

In a qualifying group for the Euros that didn't feature any of Portugal's top rivals, Ronaldo started nine of the 10 games and scored 10 goals — only behind Belgium's Romelu Lukaku (14). He was captain whenever he started.

In short, Martinez fully believes in Ronaldo, a player he describes as “an iconic figure of the game,” heading into what will be the striker's record-extending sixth European Championship and 11th major tournament.

“He keeps making the difference,” Martinez said, “and I think that, for us, this is a wonderful example for young players.”

Key is whether Ronaldo will be trusted — and he has the all-round fitness and sharpness — for the biggest games. He wasn't in Qatar, after all.

Portugal has been drawn in a benign group on paper, also featuring Turkey, the Czech Republic and tournament debutant Georgia. But, what if Portugal plays France or the Netherlands in the quarterfinals, as could happen according to the knockout bracket: Does Ronaldo start then?

A big difference to the World Cup is that his backup, Goncalo Ramos, hasn't been a regular starter at Paris Saint-Germain since his move from Benfica. He isn't pushing Ronaldo for a starting place as much as he was in Qatar, where he arrived in red-hot form.

Verbruggen is delighted to be named as the Netherlands' first-choice goalkeeper - null
Euro 2024: Bart Verbruggen To Be Netherlands' Number One At European Championship, Confirms Manager Ronald Koeman

BY Stats Perform

Martinez seems willing to forgo some of Ronaldo's limitations — his inability to press as well as others, for example — because he is still so dangerous in front of goal.

Ronaldo has a long list of exciting midfielders and wingers ready to feed him chances — Bruno Fernandes, Rafael Leao, Diogo Jota, Bernardo Silva, Joao Felix. With holding midfielder Joao Palhinha protecting so well a defense that conceded just two goals in the entire qualifying campaign, there's so much to like about Portugal's chances in Germany.

Advertisement

Ronaldo saw his longtime rival, Lionel Messi, grab all the limelight at the World Cup by leading Argentina to the title.

Maybe there's one more big major tournament left in Ronaldo, too.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. NEET-UG Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Kota Day After Medical Entrance Results
  2. Flood Situation In Assam Improves, But 2.5 Lakh People Still Suffering
  3. Noida: Man Changing Truck Tyre On Expressway Killed As Car Hits Him
  4. College Student Falls To Death From High-Rise Noida Society
  5. Modi Set For Third Term: Bangladesh PM, Sri Lanka President, Other World Leaders Invited For Oath-Taking
Entertainment News
  1. Wendell Pierce Says White Owner Denied His Application To Rent New York Apartment: Bigots Are Real
  2. Taraji P Henson To Host BET Awards 2024 For Third Time
  3. Jackie and Ayesha Shroff Celebrate Their 47th Wedding Anniversary
  4. Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar Mark Three Years Of Marital Bliss, Share Unseen Pictures
  5. Demi Lovato Reveals She Got Used To ‘Not Seeing Hope’ Amid Addiction Struggles
Sports News
  1. Australia Vs Oman, T20 World Cup Live Updates: OMA Struggling In 165-Run Chase
  2. Papua New Guinea Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup Highlights: UGA Post Historic 3-Wicket Win In Low-Scoring Thriller
  3. Fenerbahce Offer Jose Mourinho Over $11 Million Annually As Head Coach
  4. Papua New Guinea Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup: Masaba's Men Script Historic Win
  5. French Open: Alexander Zverev Aims For 'Absolute Limit' After Progression To Semi-Final
World News
  1. Moscow-Washington Relation Won't Change, No Matter Who Wins US Election: President Putin
  2. Israel Strikes 'Hamas Compound' In UN School; Biden's 'Political Gains' Remark Irks Netanyahu | Latest On Gaza War
  3. Death Toll From Floods Across Southern Germany Rises To 6
  4. ‘Returning To Work Will Be A Miracle’: In 1st Speech After Assassination Attempt, Slovakia PM ‘Forgives’ Attacker
  5. Ever Thought About Lifetime Free McDonald's? Bill Gates And Warren Buffett Have It
Latest Stories
  1. As BJP Breaches More Gateways To The South, What Next For Regional Parties?
  2. Pune Porsche Crash: Mother's Blood Sample Swapped With That Of Accused Teen, Confirms Report; Remand Extended Till June 12 | Details
  3. BJP’s Hattrick Sweep In Gujarat Blocked As Congress Breaks The Spell With Lone Seat Victory
  4. Israel Strikes 'Hamas Compound' In UN School; Biden's 'Political Gains' Remark Irks Netanyahu | Latest On Gaza War
  5. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: Biden Dials Modi Ahead Of Third Term; Oath Taking Likely On Saturday
  6. Papua New Guinea Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup Highlights: UGA Post Historic 3-Wicket Win In Low-Scoring Thriller
  7. Australia Vs Oman, T20 World Cup Live Updates: OMA Struggling In 165-Run Chase