Football

ESP Vs GER, UEFA Euro 2024 Quarter-Final Preview: Spain Vs Germany Match Facts, Key Stats, Team News

Here's what to know about ESP Vs GER, UEFA Euro 2024 quarter-final match

Euro 2024 Soccer Germany vs Denmark Photos_8
Germany's Kai Havertz celebrates a goal | Photo: AP/Andreea Alexandru
info_icon

Spain meet host nation Germany on Friday in the quarterfinals of the European Championship in an eagerly-anticipated match between two of the best performing sides at the tournament. More Football News

There is also a potential record on the line as Spain and Germany have each won three European Championships, better than any other nation.

Two of the most exciting talents will be on show in Spain teenager Lamine Yamal and 21-year-old Germany forward Jamal Musiala.

Match facts— The winner will advance to face France or Portugal in the semifinal in Munich on Tuesday.

— Spain and Germany are the leading scorers at Euro 2024, having netted nine and 10 goals respectively in their four matches. They have also conjured the most attempts on target.

— Spain has never eliminated a host nation, either at a European Championship or at the World Cup.

— La Roja is the only team to have won all its matches at Euro 2024, beating Croatia, Italy and Albania in the group stage before thumping Georgia 4-1 in the round of 16. Germany beat Scotland and Hungary but drew against Switzerland before eliminating Denmark.

— Germany hasn't beaten Spain in a major tournament since a group-stage victory at Euro '88.

Team news

Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams and Fabian Ruiz all missed Spain's training session on Tuesday, while Aymeric Laporte only jogged once around the field. However, all are expected to be fit for Friday's match.

— Germany defender Jonathan Tah returns from suspension and coach Julian Nagelsmann has reported no injury concerns.

By the numbers

Spain and Germany have only conceded three goals between them. The only time Spain goalkeeper Unai Simón had to pick the ball out of his net was against Georgia, while Germany conceded against Scotland and Switzerland.

— The teams have met 26 times, with Germany winning nine to Spain's eight. Spain edges Germany slightly on goals scored with 32 compared to 31.

— Three of the last four encounters have finished in a 1-1 draw with the exception being a 6-0 thrashing of Germany by Spain in a UEFA Nations League match in November 2020.

Leroy Sane will hope to keep his place in the starting lineup against Spain. - null
Euro 2024: Sane Looking To Replicate Yamal, Williams Impact When Germany Face Spain In QFs

BY Stats Perform

— Germany has won all six of its European Championship quarterfinals. Spain has lost five of its nine.

— Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer will likely make a national record 39th appearance in a major tournament, having matched Bastian Schweinsteiger's mark in the previous round.

— Germany has won the last six penalty shootouts it has been involved in, losing only its first in the 1976 final. Spain has won seven of its 13.

What they're saying:

“I am not at all nostalgic and I don't feel like this will be my last-ever match.” — Germany midfielder Toni Kroos, who will be retiring after the tournament.

“We're aiming for the trophy and even though it's been a pleasure playing with Toni Kroos — because he's been a teammate (at Real Madrid) and a friend — I'd still like to retire' him on Friday!” — Spain forward Joselu.

“I don't know if Spain are all that happy having to face Germany; likewise, there could have been easier opponents for us. If you want to win this tournament, you have to go through Spain.” — Germany midfielder Joshua Kimmich.

“Both are amazing players, they are young talents who will be the best in the world in the future. The wrong thing that everybody does is compare players, I think we only have to enjoy them.” — Spain midfielder Mikel Merino on Yamal and Musiala.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Indian Team Victory Parade Highlights: Jubilant Fans Celebrate With Emotional Rohit & Co In Mumbai
  2. From Delhi Airport To Wankhede Stadium, T20 World Cup Heroes Get Rousing Welcome
  3. Indian Team Victory Parade: Virat Kohli Says In 15 Years, ‘The First Time, I've Seen Rohit Sharma So Emotional' - Watch
  4. England Women Vs New Zealand Women, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG-W Vs NZ-W Match
  5. Hardik Pandya's Zero To Hero Moment: Wankhede Stadium Chants T20 World Cup Champ's Name - Watch
Football News
  1. The Numbers Game: Expect Goals As Turkiye Aim To Upset The Odds Against The Netherlands
  2. ESP Vs GER, UEFA Euro 2024 Quarter-Final: Julian Nagelsmann's Focus On Jamal Musiala, Not Lamine Yamal
  3. UEFA Euro 2024: England's Victory Over Slovakia Will Be 'Used As Fuel' Against Switzerland, John Stones
  4. Venezuela Vs Canada, Copa America 2024 Quarter-Final: Jesse Marsch Wants To Build 'something Special' Ahead Of FIFA WC 2026
  5. Portugal Vs France, UEFA Euro 2024 Quarter-Final: Kylian Mbappe Wants To Write Own Script Ahead Of Blockbuster Cristiano Ronaldo Clash
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024, 2nd Round: Iga Swiatek Sails Into Third Round With Win Over Petra Martic - Data Debrief
  2. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff - Check Tennis Entry List
  3. Sinner Vs Berrettini, Wimbledon 2024: World No. 1 Claims Third Round Spot In Four-Set Epic - Data Debrief
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Coco Gauff Reaches Round Three; Carlos Alcaraz Too Advances
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Emma Raducanu Joins Forces With 'Her Hero' Andy Murray For Mixed Doubles
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  3. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036
  4. Sharmila Devi Reflects On Challenging Times Away from Indian Women's Hockey Team: 'I Stayed Strong Mentally'
  5. Hockey India Names 40-Member Core Probable Group For Junior Men's National Coaching Camp

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Silent Killer': Cardiological Society Of India Releases First-Ever Guidelines On High Cholesterol | Details
  2. 12 Bridges, 17 Days: Bihar State Department Official Says Engineers, Contractors Were Not 'Diligent'
  3. Breaking News July 4: Team India's Victory Parade In Mumbai; Hemant Soren-Led Govt's Floor Test On July 8
  4. 'Men, Keep Your Mind...': Women Group's Response To Poster Advising Them To Dress Modestly In Pune
  5. Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque: Madhya Pradesh HC Orders ASI To Submit Survey Report By July 15
Entertainment News
  1. Nice To Be Able Treat Period Dramas A Bit More Irreverently: 'My Lady Jane' Actor Edward Bluemel
  2. Chris Evans To Receive Spirit Of Service Award
  3. 'The Boys' Stars Erin Moriarty, Claudia Doumit On Their Characters: They Are Two Sides Of Same Coin
  4. Vanessa Hudgens, Cole Tucker Welcome First Child
  5. 'Mirzapur' Fandom Is Unparalleled, Says Vijay Varma
US News
  1. Transform Your Home With These 7 Must-Have Indoor Plants
  2. Managing Your Electric Bill: 10 Tips To Save Money During Heatwaves
  3. Did Barry Keoghan Manifest Dating Sabrina Carpenter? Fans Connect The Dots
  4. Seint Beauty Shifts Away From MLM Model: Controversy Explained
  5. Delta Air Lines Flight Makes Emergency Landing In New York After Passengers Served Spoilt Food
World News
  1. UK Elections 2024: Rishi Sunak, Keir Starmer Go Head-To-Head In Historic Election; Exit Polls Soon | Highlights
  2. UK Woman Murdered Parents, Lived With Their Bodies Hidden At Home For 4 Years
  3. UPI In Paris Again: India Launches Its Digital Payment System At Historic Galeries Lafayette
  4. UK Election 2024 Results: Will Labour End 14 Years Of Conservative Rule? Exit Polls To Begin Soon
  5. Transform Your Home With These 7 Must-Have Indoor Plants
Latest Stories
  1. Indian Team Victory Parade Highlights: Jubilant Fans Celebrate With Emotional Rohit & Co In Mumbai
  2. Bihar: Bridge Collapses In Saran; 10th Such Incident In Over 15 Days | Details
  3. Hathras Stampede: Who is Bhole Baba, The Cop-Turned-Godman At The Centre Of UP Tragedy?
  4. Day In Pics: July 04, 2024
  5. Where Is Emmanuel Macron? Days Before Key Election Result, French President Goes MIA
  6. Daily Horoscope for Today, July 4, 2024: Read astrological predictions for all Zodiac Signs
  7. Breaking News July 4: Team India's Victory Parade In Mumbai; Hemant Soren-Led Govt's Floor Test On July 8
  8. Keir Starmer To Rishi Sunak - Key Candidates, Parties Contesting In UK Elections 2024