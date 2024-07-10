Football

ESP 2-1 FRA: Mbappe Admits He Failed At Euro 2024 As France Suffer Semi-final Heartache

France had struggled to live up to their tag as pre-tournament favourites in Germany but still ground their way through to the last four, only to come unstuck in Munich

Kylian Mbappe was unable to fire France to the Euro 2024 final
info_icon

Kylian Mbappe has admitted both he and France failed at Euro 2024 after Les Bleus' campaign was brought crashing to a halt in the semi-finals by Spain. (More Football News)

France had struggled to live up to their tag as pre-tournament favourites in Germany but still ground their way through to the last four, only to come unstuck in Munich.

Randal Kolo Muani gave them an early lead with Les Bleus' first non-penalty goal (excluding own goals) of the tournament, but Lamine Yamal and Dani Olmo netted – the former becoming the youngest goalscorer in World Cup or Euros history – in a quickfire turnaround.

France were unable to force an equaliser in the second half as they lost a major tournament semi-final for the first time since Euro 1996, with Mbappe wasting one good opportunity late on.

Kylian Mbappe of France walks on the pitch during a semifinal match between Spain and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, July 9, 2024. - (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
ESP 2-1 FRA, Euro 2024: Maskless Kylian Mbappe On France's Defeat - 'I Had Aim Of Being Champion'

BY Associated Press

Mbappe ended the tournament with no non-penalty goals from 23 such shots. Since records began in 1980, only Deco in 2004 (24) has ever had more non-penalty shots without netting at a single edition of the European Championships.

Speaking to reporters in the mixed zone after the defeat, Mbappe said: "They played a better game than us. We conceded two goals quickly and in the second half we had chances to come back but we didn't take them.

"The competition was a failure. I wanted us to be European champions and we're not. That's football."

info_icon

Having suffered a broken nose during France's Group D opener against Austria last month, Mbappe was asked whether his condition had impacted his form. 

The forward – who will link up with his new Real Madrid team-mates in the coming weeks – refused to blame the injury for his lack of goals, saying: "We have to move on. 

"It's been a long year, I'm going to go on vacation to rest, it's going to do me a lot of good. We mustn't complicate football too much.

"You're good or you're not good. I wasn't good and we're going home, it's simple. I have to rest. After that, I'm leaving for a new life."

Mbappe played the semi-final without the protective mask he wore for France's last three games, which Didier Deschamps previously said was impacting his vision.

Asked about the decision to abandon the mask, Mbappe said: "We made the choice before the match.

"I was fed up with the mask. I asked the doctor if I could play without it, and he told me to do what I want."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs ZIM, 3rd T20I Live Updates: Shubman Gill's Troops Eye Series Lead; Playing XIs And Toss Soon
  2. ENG Vs WI 1st Test Toss Update: England Elect To Field First At Lords' - Check Playing XIs
  3. IND-W Vs SA-W, 3rd T20I: Pooja Vastrakar, Smriti Mandhana Guide India To 10-Wicket Victory - In Pics
  4. ENG Vs WI 1st Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Skipper Braithwate Opens With Debutant Mikyle Louis As England Bowl First
  5. Gautam Gambhir May Also Keep Batting Coach's Role; Abhishek Nayar To Be His Deputy: Report
Football News
  1. Spain Vs France: From Lamine Yamal's History To Kylian Mbappe's Blues - Talking Points From First Semi-Final
  2. Uruguay Vs Colombia, Copa America 2024 Semi-Final 2 Preview: Los Cafeteros' Streak Vs La Celeste's Dream - What's Next?
  3. Euro 2024: 'One Step Away From Glory', Says Spain's Hero Dani Olmo After France Triumph
  4. ESP 2-1 FRA, Euro 2024 semifinal Data Dive: Spain Hand Baton To Yamal, Olmo Emulates Roja Great
  5. ESP 2-1 FRA: Mbappe Admits He Failed At Euro 2024 As France Suffer Semi-final Heartache
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024: Jasmine Paolini Breezes Into Last Four After Dispatching Emma Navarro
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Passes Tommy Paul Test To Reach Semi-finals
  3. Wimbledon: Jannik Sinner Battled Dizziness And Illness In Daniil Medvedev Defeat
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Donna Vekic's Inspiring Story - From Nothing To Reaching 1st Major Semifinals
  5. Wimbledon 2024, Quarter-Final: Daniil Medvedev Defeats Jannik Sinner In Centre Court Thriller - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News, July 10 LIVE: Voter Turnout Over 50% In MP By-Poll Elections; Shiv Sena Removes Rajesh Shah As Deputy Leader
  2. Portraits Of Heat
  3. Pune: Puja Khedkar, Trainee IAS Officer, Transferred Over 'VIP' Demands, Using Beacon On Her Audi
  4. An Unequal Heat: In Photos
  5. Godmen And Mortal Women: Who's To Blame For Hathras Stampede?
Entertainment News
  1. 'Sarfira': Akshay Kumar, Suriya, Jyotika, And Others Attend The Mumbai Screening Of Sudha Kongara's Directorial
  2. Sonakshi Sinha Reveals Shah Rukh Khan's Voice Message Was The 'Highlight' Of Wedding Day For Zaheer Iqbal
  3. 'Indian 2': Martial Arts Instructor Files Complaint Seeking Ban Against The Use Of Varma Kalai In The Film
  4. Cartoon Network Addresses Rumours Of Shutdown: There Is No Truth To The Speculation
  5. MM Keeravaani Claims 'RRR's Oscar-Winning Song 'Naatu Naatu' Was Not His 'Best' Composition
US News
  1. What Inspired Mark Zuckerberg's Transformation From Hoodie To Gold Chains?
  2. NYC Heatwave: So Hot, Even A Bridge Couldn't Handle It
  3. Most NRIs Looking To File ITR By July 31: What Challenges Do They Face?
  4. Nikki Haley Rallies Support For Donald Trump, Hits Out At Joe Biden, Kamala Harris For 'Incompetence'
  5. US Alleges Iran 'Encouraging' Gaza Protests Across College Campuses
World News
  1. 'Dad Tried To Kill Us...': Sydney House Fire Stuns Australia After Man Traps Wife, 7 Children In Burning House
  2. What Inspired Mark Zuckerberg's Transformation From Hoodie To Gold Chains?
  3. Indonesia Working Towards Visa-Free Entry For India, China And More | Details
  4. NYC Heatwave: So Hot, Even A Bridge Couldn't Handle It
  5. Most NRIs Looking To File ITR By July 31: What Challenges Do They Face?
Latest Stories
  1. NATO Summit 2024: Zelenskyy's Pitch For Action Against Russia; Biden Hails 'Greatest Alliance In World History'
  2. Maharashtra: Father-Son Die After Lying Down In Front Of Approaching Train; Incident Caught On Cam
  3. Gaza War: 29 Dead After Israeli Air Strikes Target Fourth School In 4 Days; UNSC Calls Emergency Meeting
  4. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: How Cops Tracked Down Mihir Shah | Details
  5. 'Gladiator 2' Trailer Review: Paul Mescal-Pedro Pascal Turn The Colosseum Into An Epic Battleground
  6. Today's Sports News LIVE: Spain Beat France 2-1 To Reach Euro Final; Messi Scores To Take Argentina To Copa Final
  7. Breaking News, July 10 LIVE: Voter Turnout Over 50% In MP By-Poll Elections; Shiv Sena Removes Rajesh Shah As Deputy Leader
  8. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Vishal Pandey's Sister Talks About Taking Legal Action Against Armaan Malik After Slap Row