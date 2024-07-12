Football

ESP Vs ENG Final, Euro 2024: Spain's Olmo Dismisses Bellingham's Fear Factor

Dani Olmo has starred for Spain at Euro 2024, notching up three goals and two assists, which gives him the edge in the race for the Golden Boot ahead of Harry Kane

Dani Olmo has said he does not fear Jude Bellingham ahead of their Euro 2024 final against England.
Spain's Dani Olmo has said he is not afraid of England's Jude Bellingham ahead of their Euro 2024 final in Berlin on Sunday. (More Football News)

Olmo has starred for La Roja in Germany, notching three goals and two assists, which crucially gives him the edge in the race for the Golden Boot ahead of Harry Kane

The Spaniard's statistics are more impressive having only started one of their first four games at the tournament. 

Olmo's goal against France made him the first Spanish player to score in three successive games at the European Championships. 

His five goal involvements for Luis de la Fuente's side is also the most by a Spaniard at a major tournament since David Silva at Euro 2012 (two goals, three assists). 

However, Bellingham has also shone at Euro 2024, carrying on his impressive form that saw him net 23 times in all competitions during his debut season for Real Madrid. 

Bellingham has scored twice for England at the tournament, including the Three Lions opening goal of the competition against Serbia. 

The 21-year-old's late strike against Slovakia in the last 16 was England's latest-ever goal scored in normal time at a major tournament. 

However, Olmo has insisted that he does not fear Bellingham ahead of their showdown for the Henri Delaunay Cup. 

“I'm not afraid. Bellingham is a reference point there, football is played through his boots. He is always in the thick of things," Olmo said. 

"He is a player to be taken into account, but I don't fear anyone.”

