Football

Erik Ten Hag Agrees With Ralf Rangnick's Manchester United Needs 'Operation' Assessment

Ahead of the Dutchman's arrival at the club, Rangnick said Ten Hag must perform an "open-heart operation" rather than fixing "minor cosmetic things"

Erik ten Hag-football-manchester united
Erik ten Hag agreed with Ralf Rangnick's Manchester United assessment back in 2022
info_icon

Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag believes former interim boss Ralf Rangnick was "absolutely right" about his assessment of the club during his time in charge. (More Football News)

Ten Hag was appointed as Rangnick's successor in 2022, with the German spending seven months in charge at Old Trafford. 

Rangnick, who led Austria to the last 16 at Euro 2024, finished in sixth with 58 points, United's worst points-total record in their Premier League history.

Ahead of the Dutchman's arrival at the club, Rangnick said Ten Hag must perform an "open-heart operation" rather than fixing "minor cosmetic things". 

Jadon Sancho in pre-season training with Manchester United - null
Erik Ten Hag Moves On From Jordan Sancho Row As Winger Makes Man United Return

BY Stats Perform

Ten Hag has since won 68 of his 114 games in charge, winning two trophies in his first two seasons at the helm, which included a 13th FA Cup back in May. 

United lost a record 14 games last season, with Ten Hag making reference to Rangnick's comments he made two years ago. 

"Rangnick was absolutely right," Ten Hag said in an interview with Dutch newspaper AD Sportwereld.

"We have been working very hard on this for two years, but he said it exactly right: it is a thorough, very complex operation.

"And I knew when I started that it was going to be a tough job."

Ahead of the new season, United have undergone major changes off the pitch since Sir Jim Ratcliffe acquired a 27.7% stake in the club last December.

Omar Berrada, Dan Ashworth, Jason Wilcox and Christopher Vivell have all joined in positions at board level this year, while the club have committed £50m to improving the training ground.

Donny van de Beek is leaving Manchester United. - null
Donny Van De Beek Confirms Man United Exit, Thanks Fans For Making 'Unforgettable Years'

BY Stats Perform

United have also confirmed the arrivals of Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro in recent weeks, something Ten Hag has praised the new ownership structure for. 

“It is very good that we are also there on the front foot, we are very proactive," said Ten Hag. 

"So, (the) leadership is doing a great job in this moment and that’s how we want to act as United."

"We are highly ambitious and you have to be on the front foot and be ready for the season.

"The earlier you get your players in then (the faster) you can work on your team."

Ten Hag is expected to return to the transfer market to bolster his squad, confirming his interest in Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite and Bayern Munich's Matthijs de Ligt. 

"It remains to be seen whether De Ligt will come," said Ten Hag.

"Of course I know Matthijs well, I'm not going to deny that. I wanted to sign him two years ago, but he had already gone a long way with Bayern Munich."

The defence remains a key focus for Ten Hag, having seen his side ship 58 goals last season - the most they have conceded in the Premier League.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. NEP-W Vs PAK-W, Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024 Toss Update: Pakistan Women Bowl First Against Nepal
  2. NEP Vs PAK, Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024 Live Scores: Pakistan Women Opt To Bowl First Against Nepal; Check Playing XIs
  3. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: BCCI Rope In Sairaj Bahutule As IND Cricket Team's Interim Bowling Coach - Report
  4. IND-W Vs UAE-W, Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024: India Women Thrash UAE By 78 Runs In Dambulla
  5. India Vs UAE Highlights, Women's Asia Cup: IND-W Beat UAE-W By 78 Runs In Dambulla
Football News
  1. Domagoj Vida Calls Time On International Career With Croatia
  2. Rui Costa Confirms Joao Neves Bid Amid Premier League Interest In Benfica Star
  3. Erik Ten Hag Agrees With Ralf Rangnick's Manchester United Needs 'Operation' Assessment
  4. Arsenal Announce Arrival Of Goalkeeper Tommy Setford From Ajax
  5. Hansi Flick Urges Barcelona To Bring 'Game Winners' Into Camp Nou
Tennis News
  1. Leander Paes And Vijay Amritraj Once Again Script History: India's Tennis Titans Enter Hall Of Fame
  2. Rafael Nadal Vs Nuno Borges Live Streaming, Swedish Open 2024 Final: When, Where To Watch
  3. Hamburg Open Champion Alexander Zverev Into Another Final With Pedro Martinez Win
  4. Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal Forced Into Survival Mode During Duje Ajdukovic Win In Bastad
  5. Rafael Nadal Confirms Swedish Open Final Spot With Another Comeback Win
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Doping Ban To OLY Debut - Jarmanpreet Singh's Comeback Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Heavy Rainfall Brings Mumbai To Standstill, City Reports Waterlogging | In Pics
  2. India News LIVE: Internet Suspended In Haryana's Nuh; Heavy Rains Lash Over Mumbai, Waterlogging Reported
  3. CUET Result 2024: NTA To Declare CUET UG Result, Final Answer Key Soon | How And Where To Download Scorecard
  4. Internet, SMS Suspended For 24 Hours In Haryana's Nuh. Here's Why
  5. Kanwar Yatra: Heavy Traffic Expected In Delhi, Check Advisory For Route Diversions
Entertainment News
  1. Bollywood Newsmakers Of The Week: Natasa Stankovic-Hardik Pandya Part Ways, Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Welcome Baby Girl And More
  2. Jasmin Bhasin's Corneas Get Damaged, Says 'I Can’t See And Struggling To Sleep Due To Pain'
  3. Returning To Its Own: Laapata Ladies Is Finding A Resonant Audience In Local Communities
  4. Rhea Chakraborty On Life After Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: I Am No Longer Acting In Films
  5. Sushmita Sen Confirms She's Been Single For The Past Three Years: I Have No Man In My Life
US News
  1. Fake 'And Just Like That' Production Notices Puzzle New Yorkers
  2. 3 Dead, 7 Injured In Mass Shooting At West Philadelphia Party
  3. Chick-fil-A Loses The Throne, Del Taco Crowned As America's Top Fast Food Restaurant
  4. Airlines Still Recovering From Tech Outage; When Will Flight Services Get Back On Track?
  5. Did You Know? Steve Jobs Predicted AI Chatbots Over 40 Years Ago
World News
  1. Fake 'And Just Like That' Production Notices Puzzle New Yorkers
  2. 3 Dead, 7 Injured In Mass Shooting At West Philadelphia Party
  3. Chick-fil-A Loses The Throne, Del Taco Crowned As America's Top Fast Food Restaurant
  4. Chinese President Jinping Pens 'Beautiful Letter' To Donald Trump After Assassination Attempt
  5. Airlines Still Recovering From Tech Outage; When Will Flight Services Get Back On Track?
Latest Stories
  1. Harbhajan Singh Schools Pakistan Journalist For 'Silly' MS Dhoni-Mohammad Rizwan Comparison
  2. Elon Musk Congratulates PM Modi For ‘Being Most Followed World Leader’ On X
  3. Assam Will Become Muslim-majority State By 2041: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
  4. UPSC Chairperson Manoj Soni Tenders Resignation Nearly 5 Years Before His Tenure
  5. 'Bad Newz' Box Office Collection Day 1: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri's Rom-Com Opens Steady With Rs 8.50 Crore
  6. Sports Highlights July 20: Rafael Nadal Moves Into Swedish Open Final; Manolo Marquez Appointed India Football Coach
  7. Breaking News July 20 Highlights: NEET Result 2024 Revised, Bangladesh Protests & More
  8. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3's Payal Malik Hints She Wants To Part Ways From Armaan Malik: I Am Done With The Drama And Hate