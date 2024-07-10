The former Ajax midfielder, who signed for United in 2020, is joining Girona in a cut-price deal reportedly worth only €600,000 (£500,000) prior to add-ons.
Van de Beek was never able to cement a place in United's midfield, and looked set to leave last year, only for a move to Lens to fall through.
While the 27-year-old's departure had not been officially announced by United, Van de Beek shared the news on Instagram on Wednesday.
"Dear Manchester United family. Today is a memorable day as my adventure at the club comes to an end," he wrote.
"I want to thank you all for your support throughout the years. From the moment we arrived at Manchester United, we felt extremely welcome and we are grateful for that.
"Thank you to everyone at the club for making us feel at home. A special thanks to all the fans that made these years unforgettable. Besides the football, the birth of our two children here ensures that Manchester will always have a special place in our hearts. Good luck to everybody, we'll meet again."
Across his four seasons at Old Trafford, Van de Beek – a star of the Ajax team that reached the Champions League semi-finals under Erik ten Hag in 2018-19 – played just 35 Premier League games for United, starting just six of those.
He spent half of the 2021-22 season on loan at Everton, scoring one goal in seven appearances.
Van de Beek joined Eintracht Frankfurt on loan in January, but played only eight times in the Bundesliga.
Girona finished third in LaLiga last season, and will play in the Champions League in the coming campaign.