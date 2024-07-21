Erik Ten Hag Moves On From Jordan Sancho Row As Winger Makes Man United Return

Erik ten Hag said he has drawn a line under his public spat with Jadon Sancho ahead of the winger making his first Manchester United appearance since last August. (More Football News)
Sancho was named in United's starting lineup for Saturday's pre-season friendly against Rangers at Murrayfield, having spent the last 11 months in the wilderness.
Sancho spent the second half of 2023-24 on loan at Borussia Dortmund, having been frozen out by Ten Hag in the aftermath of a defeat to Arsenal last September.
The Dutchman questioned Sancho's efforts in training in a post-match interview, causing the winger to claim he had been made into a "scapegoat".
While Ten Hag had previously demanded a public apology from Sancho, he now says the incident is behind him as United prepare for his second campaign at the helm.
"We spoke well. Everyone can make a mistake. We draw a line and move on," Ten Hag told AD Sportwereld.
"This club needs good players and one thing is certain: Jadon is a very good player. I hope it will click and he will contribute to our success."