Football

Erik Ten Hag Confirms Man Utd's Matthijs De Ligt Interest But Denies Pushing For Move

United sealed a £52million deal for Lille centre-back Leny Yoro this week but could still move for another defender, having had bids rejected for Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite

Matthijs de Ligt-erik ten hag-premier league
Bayern Munich and Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt
Erik ten Hag has confirmed Manchester United hold an interest in signing Matthijs de Ligt but has denied pushing for a reunion with the centre-back. (More Football News)

De Ligt, who played under Ten Hag at former club Ajax, has been linked with a move to Old Trafford after struggling in his first two seasons with Bayern Munich.

United sealed a £52million deal for Lille centre-back Leny Yoro this week but could still move for another defender, having had bids rejected for Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite. 

Speaking to Dutch outlet AD Sportwereld, Ten Hag confirmed De Ligt features on United's shortlist but claimed he was not the first person to suggest him as a target.

Jarrad Branthwaite Focused On New Season With Everton Amid Man Utd Interest

"It remains to be seen whether De Ligt will come. I know Matthijs well and I will not deny that," Ten Hag said.

"I wanted to sign him two years ago but at that time, he was already very far along to join Bayern Munich.

"Believe it or not, his name did not come from me in the process."

De Ligt only featured in 22 of Bayern's 34 Bundesliga matches last season, starting 16 times, as they finished third behind unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen and surprise package Stuttgart.

Bayern kept just two clean sheets with De Ligt involved in 2023-24, with the likes of Dayot Upamecano, Kim Min-jae and Eric Dier often edging him out for a starting spot.

