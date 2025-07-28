Football

England Overcome Spain To Retain Women's Euro Trophy

England found their hero in goalkeeper Hannah Hampton who denied three of Spain's players goals in the penalty shoot-out to help her side retain the Women's Euro 2025 title in a thrilling fashion. Spain had taken an early lead but that was cancelled after half-time by England. Both teams could not score any further in the regulation time and then in extra time. However, in the penalties, England triumphed 3-1 to keep home the trophy.