England Overcome Spain To Retain Women's Euro Trophy

England found their hero in goalkeeper Hannah Hampton who denied three of Spain's players goals in the penalty shoot-out to help her side retain the Women's Euro 2025 title in a thrilling fashion. Spain had taken an early lead but that was cancelled after half-time by England. Both teams could not score any further in the regulation time and then in extra time. However, in the penalties, England triumphed 3-1 to keep home the trophy.

UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Final: Spain vs England
UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Final: England vs Spain | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

England's Leah Williamson, center left, and Keira Walsh lift the trophy after winning the Women's Euro 2025 final soccer match between England and Spain at St. Jakob-Park in Basel, Switzerland.

1/12
UEFA Womens Euro 2025 Final: England vs Spain
UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Final: Spain vs England | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

Spain's Aitana Bonmati poses with the "Best Player" of the tournament award at the end of the Women's Euro 2025 final soccer match between England and Spain at St. Jakob-Park in Basel, Switzerland.

2/12
Spain vs England, UEFA Womens Euro 2025 Final
England vs Spain UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Final | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

England's Leah Williamson hugs with Britain's Prince William after winning the Women's Euro 2025 final soccer match between England and Spain at St. Jakob-Park in Basel, Switzerland.

3/12
England vs Spain UEFA Womens Euro 2025 Final
Spain vs England, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Final | Photo: AP/Michael Probst

Britain's Prince William congratulates to England goalkeeper Hannah Hampton after the Women's Euro 2025 final soccer match between England and Spain at St. Jakob-Park in Basel, Switzerland.

4/12
Womens Euro 2025 Final Soccer Match: Spain vs England
Women's Euro 2025 Final Soccer Match: England vs Spain | Photo: AP/Michael Probst

England goalkeeper Hannah Hampton stops a shot from Spain's Aitana Bonmati during a penalty shootout at the end of the Women's Euro 2025 final soccer match between England and Spain at St. Jakob-Park in Basel, Switzerland.

5/12
Womens Euro 2025 Final Soccer Match: England vs Spain
Women's Euro 2025 Final Soccer Match: Spain vs England | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

England's Chloe Kelly celebrates after scoring the winning penalty of the Women's Euro 2025 final soccer match between England and Spain at St. Jakob-Park in Basel, Switzerland.

6/12
Euro 2025 Final Spain England Soccer
Euro 2025 Final England Spain Soccer | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

England goalkeeper Hannah Hampton stops a shot from Spain's Mariona Caldentey during a penalty shootout at the end of the Women's Euro 2025 final soccer match between England and Spain at St. Jakob-Park in Basel, Switzerland.

7/12
Euro 2025 Final England Spain Soccer
Euro 2025 Final Spain England Soccer | Photo: AP/Michael Probst

Spain's Aitana Bonmati, right, falls to the ground while England's Grace Clinton controls the ball during the Women's Euro 2025 final soccer match between England and Spain at St. Jakob-Park in Basel, Switzerland.

8/12
Euro Final: Spain vs England
Euro Final: England vs Spain | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

Spain's Irene Paredes jumps for the ball with England's Michelle Agyemang, left, during the Women's Euro 2025 final soccer match between England and Spain at St. Jakob-Park in Basel, Switzerland.

9/12
Euro Final: England vs Spain
Euro Final: Spain vs England | Photo: Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP

England's Alessia Russo, right, scores past Spain's Laia Aleixandri, left, during the Women's Euro 2025 final soccer match between England and Spain at St. Jakob-Park in Basel, Switzerland.

10/12
UEFA Womens Euro 2025 Final: Spain vs England
UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Final: England vs Spain | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Spain's Patri Guijarro, center right, challenges England's Lauren Hemp, center left, during the Women's Euro 2025 final soccer match between England and Spain at St. Jakob-Park in Basel, Switzerland.

11/12
UEFA Womens Euro 2025 Final: England vs Spain
UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Final: Spain vs England | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Spain's Laia Aleixandri, right, fails to stop England's Alessia Russo from scoring her sdes first goal during the Women's Euro 2025 final soccer match between England and Spain at St. Jakob-Park in Basel, Switzerland.

12/12
Spain vs England, UEFA Womens Euro 2025 Final
England vs Spain UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Final | Photo: AP/Michael Probst

England's Jess Carter kicks the ball ahead of Spain's Esther Gonzalez during the Women's Euro 2025 final soccer match between England and Spain at St. Jakob-Park in Basel, Switzerland.

