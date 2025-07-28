England's Leah Williamson, center left, and Keira Walsh lift the trophy after winning the Women's Euro 2025 final soccer match between England and Spain at St. Jakob-Park in Basel, Switzerland.
Spain's Aitana Bonmati poses with the "Best Player" of the tournament award at the end of the Women's Euro 2025 final soccer match between England and Spain at St. Jakob-Park in Basel, Switzerland.
England's Leah Williamson hugs with Britain's Prince William after winning the Women's Euro 2025 final soccer match between England and Spain at St. Jakob-Park in Basel, Switzerland.
Britain's Prince William congratulates to England goalkeeper Hannah Hampton after the Women's Euro 2025 final soccer match between England and Spain at St. Jakob-Park in Basel, Switzerland.
England goalkeeper Hannah Hampton stops a shot from Spain's Aitana Bonmati during a penalty shootout at the end of the Women's Euro 2025 final soccer match between England and Spain at St. Jakob-Park in Basel, Switzerland.
England's Chloe Kelly celebrates after scoring the winning penalty of the Women's Euro 2025 final soccer match between England and Spain at St. Jakob-Park in Basel, Switzerland.
England goalkeeper Hannah Hampton stops a shot from Spain's Mariona Caldentey during a penalty shootout at the end of the Women's Euro 2025 final soccer match between England and Spain at St. Jakob-Park in Basel, Switzerland.
Spain's Aitana Bonmati, right, falls to the ground while England's Grace Clinton controls the ball during the Women's Euro 2025 final soccer match between England and Spain at St. Jakob-Park in Basel, Switzerland.
Spain's Irene Paredes jumps for the ball with England's Michelle Agyemang, left, during the Women's Euro 2025 final soccer match between England and Spain at St. Jakob-Park in Basel, Switzerland.
England's Alessia Russo, right, scores past Spain's Laia Aleixandri, left, during the Women's Euro 2025 final soccer match between England and Spain at St. Jakob-Park in Basel, Switzerland.
Spain's Patri Guijarro, center right, challenges England's Lauren Hemp, center left, during the Women's Euro 2025 final soccer match between England and Spain at St. Jakob-Park in Basel, Switzerland.
Spain's Laia Aleixandri, right, fails to stop England's Alessia Russo from scoring her sdes first goal during the Women's Euro 2025 final soccer match between England and Spain at St. Jakob-Park in Basel, Switzerland.
England's Jess Carter kicks the ball ahead of Spain's Esther Gonzalez during the Women's Euro 2025 final soccer match between England and Spain at St. Jakob-Park in Basel, Switzerland.