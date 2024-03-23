England are set to welcome South American football powerhouse, Brazil at the iconic Wembley Stadium on Match 23, 2024 (March 24, 12:30 AM IST). (More Football news)
The Gareth Southgate-managed Three Lions are preparing for the marquee tournament, the Euros later this year whereas Brazil will look for key squad selection ahead of the Copa America 2024.
Brazil have lost three back-to-back matches with the latest one coming in the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier against arch-rival Argentina.
England, who are in better shape and form, will be without key EPL stars such Bukayo Saka, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Marc Guehi, Jack Grealish and Harry Kane.
Head-to-head Record:
This is the 27th meeting between these two international teams. Out of those 27 meetings, Brazil have won 11 of those games to England's four. The rest of the four matches have ended in a draw.
Live Streaming Information:
When will the England vs Brazil international friendly match start?
The international friendly match between England and Brazil will take place on Sunday, November 24 at 12:30 a.m. IST at the Wembley Stadium in London.
Where to watch the live telecast of England vs Brazil international friendly match?
The international friendly match between England and Brazil will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.
How to live stream the England vs Brazil international friendly match?
The international friendly match between England and Brazil will be livestreamed on the SonyLiv app and website.