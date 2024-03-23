Football

England Vs Brazil, Friendly: Harry Kane Ruled Out, Doubtful For Belgium Match Too

England vice-captain Jordan Henderson and Cole Palmer remain with the camp but they too are sidelined for Saturday’s international friendly against Brazil, along with Harry Kane

23 March 2024
23 March 2024
       
England captain Harry Kane will miss the international friendly against Brazil. Photo: John Walton/PA
Harry Kane has been ruled out of England’s glamour friendly against Brazil and manager Gareth Southgate says he is “extremely doubtful” to face Belgium. (More Football News)

Already without a number of injured regulars for March’s Wembley double-header, the Euro 2020 runners-up saw Bukayo Saka withdraw through injury on Thursday.

England vice-captain Jordan Henderson and Cole Palmer remain with the camp but they too are sidelined for Saturday’s sold-out friendly against the Selecao, along with Kane.

Photo: Michael Probst
The skipper sustained an ankle injury sustained playing for Bayern Munich last weekend and also faces the possibility of missing Tuesday’s game against Belgium – the final match before Southgate names his Euro 2024 squad.

“Tomorrow no Harry Kane, no Jordan Henderson, no Cole Palmer,” England boss Southgate said.

“I would say Cole and Hendo have a better chance of Belgium than Harry. He’d be extremely doubtful for that.”

