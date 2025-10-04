Eintracht Frankfurt Vs Bayern Munich Preview, Bundesliga: Match Prediction, Players To Watch – All You Need To Know

Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany praised the potential of Eintracht Frankfurt youngster Can Uzun as both sides met for a Bundesliga match on October 4

Eintracht Frankfurt Can Uzun
File photo of Can Uzun celebrating a goal for Eintracht Frankfurt. Photo: File
  • Bayern Munich face Eintracht Frankfurt in a Bundesliga fixture on October 4

  • Vincent Kompany praised Can Uzun, who scored in all five Bundesliga matches

  • Bayern Munich have a 100% record in Bundesliga 2025-26

Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany believes Can Uzun will lead a new generation of Bundesliga stars, ahead of going up against the Eintracht Frankfurt wonderkid.

Nineteen-year-old Uzun has scored in each of Eintracht's five games in the Bundesliga this season, including in a remarkable 6-4 win at Borussia Monchengladbach last week.

Eintracht's recent games have certainly been worth watching, with that 10-goal thriller being sandwiched between a 4-3 defeat to Union Berlin and a 5-1 Champions League rout at the hands of Atletico Madrid.

They are fourth in the Bundesliga on nine points, six adrift of Bayern, who enter Saturday's game at Deutsche Bank Park with the competition's only 100% record.

"It's no surprise that Can is so strong. We've lost many top players in the Bundesliga, but there's room for a new generation of top players," Kompany told reporters.

"Uzun is one of them. He has many skills: he can shoot from distance, he can tap the ball in with one touch. 

"He's another young player from Frankfurt who will do very well in the future. It makes things better for us when the other team is in a good phase."

Uzun will be going up against a current Bundesliga headliner this weekend, with Bayern's Harry Kane netting 10 goals already in the competition this season, and 17 in all competitions.

That is the joint-most goals ever scored in the first five matches of a Bundesliga campaign, alongside Robert Lewandowski (also with Bayern in 2020-21) and Serhou Guirassy (with Stuttgart in 2023-24). 

Kane has also netted multiple goals in three consecutive Bundesliga matches, with only Lothar Emmerich (1967) and Tomislav Maric (2001) managing to do so in four consecutive games.

Kane's remarkable form has got Bayern's title defence off to a flying start, but Kompany wants his team to remain grounded.

"We'll do all we can tomorrow to produce the right performance, to win and get the three points," he said. 

"I'm not that bothered about the stats. The important thing is that we're in with a chance of winning prizes from March. 

"For now, it's about keeping up our momentum and performing. That's our priority right now."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Eintracht Frankfurt – Can Uzun

Uzun is the first Eintracht player to score on each of the first five matchdays of a Bundesliga season. 

At 19 years and 320 days, he also became the third-youngest player in Bundesliga history to score in five consecutive matches last time out, behind Jadon Sancho (19 years, 267 goals) and Dieter Muller (19 years, 307 goals).

Bayern Munich – Harry Kane

Kane has been involved in 13 goals this Bundesliga season (10 goals, three assists), more than any other player, and five more goal involvements than second-placed Uzun (eight – five goals, three assists). 

The Bayern striker has now recorded at least two direct goal involvements in six successive Bundesliga games (11 goals, four assists), which is a new record since Opta data collection began in 2004-05.

MATCH PREDICTION – BAYERN MUNICH WIN

Bayern have lost 24 away games against Eintracht in all competitions, against no other team have they suffered more defeats (also 24 versus Borussia Monchengladbach). 

Eintracht have only lost two of their last six Bundesliga home games against Bayern (W3 D1 L2), outscoring them 16-13 in this time.

It is the first time in nine years that Bayern have won their first five games of a Bundesliga season; in 2016-17, they dropped their first point in the sixth game of the campaign.

Dating back to last campaign, they have managed seven consecutive Bundesliga wins, their joint-best run under Kompany. The last time they had more consecutive Bundesliga wins was in 2020 under Hansi Flick (14 in a row).

Bayern have scored 22 goals in the Bundesliga this season, a joint-record for a team after five games in the competition's history (also Bayern in 2021-22). 

Eintracht have scored 17 goals, their best-ever tally at this stage of a Bundesliga campaign, so they could land a blow or two, but the visitors are rightfully favourites.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Eintracht Frankfurt – 18.2%

Bayern Munich – 62.4%

Draw – 19.4%

