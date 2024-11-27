Football

EFL Championship: Sheffield United FC Return To Summit As Norwich City Thump Plymouth Argyle

Callum O'Hare got things going for the Blades by scoring his first goal for the club on 10 minutes before Tyrese Campbell doubled their lead with his fifth strike in six matches

Chris-Wilder
Chris Wilder.
Sheffield United went back to the top of the Championship following a 3-0 victory over Oxford United at home on Tuesday. (More Football News)

The result was a fifth victory in six matches for Chris Wilder's side, whose only dropped points in that sequence came in a 2-2 draw away to Coventry City last Saturday.

Callum O'Hare got things going for the Blades by scoring his first goal for the club on 10 minutes, before Tyrese Campbell doubled their lead with his fifth strike in six matches.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi added the third in the second half, and they have now won seven in a row at Bramall Lane without conceding. They lead second-placed Burnley by two points, while Oxford are 18th and two points above the relegation zone after picking up one win in 12.

Elsewhere, Norwich City got their play-off charge back on track with a 6-1 victory at home to Plymouth Argyle.

Borja Sainz helped them on their way with a hat-trick, taking his tally to 15 goals in 19 appearances in all competitions this season.

While the score was 2-1 at half-time, a second-half capitulation leaves Wayne Rooney's side just two places and two points above the relegation zone with teams below them to play on Wednesday.

Burnley got themselves back in second with a 2-0 victory over Coventry at Turf Moor.

Jeremy Sarmiento and CJ Egan-Riley both scored in the second half to give Scott Parker's side three points, while Coventry are 17th and two points off the relegation zone.

As a result of Burnley's result, Sunderland slipped to third in the table after missing the chance to maintain their lead at the top of the table.

Regis Le Bris' side were held to a goalless draw at home to West Brom in a game that had just two shots on target. As a result, the Baggies remain seventh in the table, level on points with sixth-placed Middlesbrough having played a game more.

