Football

Eddie Howe For England Manager? 'Newcastle Will Fight To Keep' Him, Magpies CEO Insists

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe is among the frontrunners to replace Gareth Southgate, who announced on Tuesday he would step down as England boss after their Euro 2024 final heartbreak against Spain

Eddie Howe is linked with the England vacancy.
info_icon

Newcastle United CEO Darren Eales says the club will "fight to keep" Eddie Howe, amid speculation linking the Magpies boss with the England head coach vacancy. (More Football News)

Howe is among the frontrunners to replace Gareth Southgate, who announced on Tuesday he would step down as the Three Lions' boss after their Euro 2024 final heartbreak against Spain.

The 47-year-old, who guided Bournemouth into the Premier League in 2015 and oversaw a five-year stay in the top flight, has also made great strides with Newcastle since replacing Steve Bruce in October 2021.

The Magpies were bottom of the Premier League when Howe took over the reins, but he guided them into the Champions League in his first full season, while they finished a respectable seventh last term.

Howe, who previously said he was not ready for international management, signed a lucrative long-term contract extension with Newcastle last year, and Eales dismissed speculation of him leaving St James' Park for St George's Park.

"The first thing to say is that in any organisation, if you are performing well, there will be speculation from other clubs," the Magpies CEO said from the club's pre-season base in Germany. "But Eddie is under a long-term contract with the club.

"You see him, he loves the day to day of club football, and we have an exciting project here in terms of the commitment from the ownership and the journey we want to go on.

"For sure, we'd fight to keep him at the club. For us, he is exactly the right man for the project we are on at Newcastle United, and that is why we are committed to a long-term deal with him. We love him.

"It is speculation on Eddie. He has been an amazing manager at the club, and he is committed to Newcastle through the work that he has done.

"We are obviously committed to him and had a multi-year extension last summer signed. We are on an exciting journey and, as far as we are concerned, Eddie is the man to lead us on that journey. From our perspective, there is nothing to add."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test: Crawley Hails Anderson's Seamless Coaching Transition
  2. Women’s Asia Cup T20 2024: India, Bangladesh Land In Sri Lanka - Check Schedule, Telecast Details
  3. ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test: Mark Wood Replaces Retired James Anderson - Check England Playing XI
  4. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Suryakumar Yadav Set To Pip Hardik Pandya In T20I Captaincy Race - Report
  5. Mumbai Cricket Association Election: Ajinkya Naik Bats For Indoor Academy With Turf Pitches
Football News
  1. Eddie Howe For England Manager? 'Newcastle Will Fight To Keep' Him, Magpies CEO Insists
  2. Southgate Quits As England Manager: Dyche 'Should Be In The Hat' To Replace Gareth, Says Young
  3. Southgate Quits As England Manager: Bellingham Salutes 'Unbelievable Human Being' Gareth
  4. Punjab FC Retains Five Indian Players Ahead Of Indian Super League
  5. Sports Minister Mandaviya Has Assured Government Support Within Policy, Says AIFF
Tennis News
  1. Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal Downs Leo Borg To Advance To Round Of 16
  2. Nagal Vs Ymer, Swedish Open 2024, Round Of 32: India's Top Singles Player Makes A Winning Start
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Bopanna Backs Balaji's Explosive Game For Partnership
  4. Sumit Nagal: India's Tennis Ace Achieves Career-Best World No. 68 In ATP Rankings
  5. Swedish Open 2024: Rafael Nadal Teams Up With Casper Ruud - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Puja Khedkar Row: IAS Trainee Officer Files Harassment Case Against Pune DM
  2. 'Baniya Ka Beta': Amit Shah Slams Congress' 'Hisaab Maange Haryana' Campaign
  3. The Dark Earth: Coal Mining and Tribal Lives of Jharkhand
  4. India News Updates: K Kavitha Taken To Hospital; Stock Market Closes At Record High
  5. Mehbooba Mufti Hits Back At J&K Police Chief After His ‘Terror Nurturing’ Remark On Valley’s Mainstream
Entertainment News
  1. 'Raayan' Trailer: Dhanush Embarks On A Violent Bloodbath In The Action Thriller
  2. Five Indian Movies To Watch Ahead Of Paris Olympic Games 2024
  3. 'Bad Newz': CBFC Censors Three Intimate Scenes From Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri Starrer
  4. 'Marty Supreme': Timothee Chalamet To Play Table Tennis Champion Marty Reisman In Josh Safdie's Next Flick
  5. 'Max' Teaser: Kichcha Sudeep Promises Action Like Never Before In His Comeback Film
US News
  1. Top 5 Mindfulness Practices To Reduce Stress
  2. Survey Finds Over 50 Percent Of Gen Z Turns To TikTok For Health Advice
  3. Donald Trump's VP Pick And His Indian Connect: All About JD Vance's Wife Usha Chilukuri
  4. New Study Links Polar Ice Melt To Longer Earth Days
  5. What You Should Know About The Hurricane Beryl Recovery Fund
World News
  1. France: PM Gabriel Attal's Resignation Accepted; Still To Work As Head Of Caretaker Govt
  2. Bangladesh: 6 Killed, Over 100 Injured In Stir Over Govt Quota Jobs
  3. Kenya Protest: Police Use Tear Gas To Disrupt Agitation Seeking President's Resignation
  4. Top 5 Mindfulness Practices To Reduce Stress
  5. Survey Finds Over 50 Percent Of Gen Z Turns To TikTok For Health Advice
Latest Stories
  1. SLC Announces Free Entry For Public In Women’s Asia Cup: Schedule, Live Streaming, When, Where To Watch
  2. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run: Accused Mihir Shah Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody
  3. Watch: Ramesh Narayan Allegedly Refuses To Accept Memento From Asif Ali At 'Manorathangal' Trailer Launch
  4. Zomato, Swiggy To Start Alcohol Home Delivery Soon For Some Cities? What We Know
  5. Tamil Nadu: Home Secretary, Other Officials Transferred In Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle
  6. MAX60: Rules, Players, And All You Need To Know About The New Caribbean Cricket Tournament
  7. Coloured Wristbands, Rs 5-6 Lakh Invite Boxes, Rs 2 Crore Watches | Ambani Wedding Shenanigans
  8. Uttar Pradesh: Man Found Dead On Rail Tracks After Fleeing Police Custody, 4 Cops Suspended After Family Holds Protest