Durand Cup 2024: Mohun Bagan Shoot Punjab FC Out In Thrilling Quarter-final Battle

Mohun Bagan players during Durand Cup quarterfinal clash against Punjab FC.
Defending champions Mohun Bagan edged past Punjab FC 6-5 in tie-breaker to enter the semifinals of the Durand Cup after both sides were locked at 3-3 after regulation time in a thrilling quarter-final in Jamshedpur on Friday. (More Football News)

While Luca Majcen gave Punjab FC lead in the 17th minute courtesy a spot-kick, Suhail Bhat (44th) and Manvir Singh (48th) put the green and maroon brigade ahead at the start of the second half.

BY Outlook Sports Desk

But as fortune swung like a pendulum, Punjab were 3-2 up by the 71st minute with Filip Mrzljak (63rd) and Norberto Ezequiel Vidal (71st) finding the back of the net.

However, Aussie star Jason Cummings restored parity in the 79th minute to take the game into the extra time.

In the tie-breaker, Cummings missed Bagan's first spot-kick but Punjab’s Croatian defender Novoselec was stopped by Mariners keeper Vishal Kaith from converting the fifth kick when they were on cusp of victory. It was Greg Stewart who promptly brought Bagan back on level terms.

As sudden death kicked in, Melroy Assisi converted for the Shers and so did Subhashish Bose and Aldred with the winning kick for MBSG, but Vishal’s second save, this time off Denechandram Meetei, turned decisive in the end.

Among Bagan's other scorers in the tie-breaker were Manvir, Liston Colaco and Dimi Petratos while Vinit Rai, Vidal, Bakenga and Mrzljak scored for the losers.

