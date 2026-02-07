Minnesota Vs New Orleans, NBA: Pelicans Complete Stunning Fight Back In 119-115 Win Over Timberwolves

Visiting New Orleans Pelicans erased an 18-point second-half deficit to beat shellshocked Minnesota Timberwolves 119-115 in NBA 2025-26 at Target Center, Minneapolis, on Friday night. The Timberwolves led 77-59 early in the third quarter but watched that lead evaporate midway through the fourth. Saddiq Bay scored 30 points, including two free throws with 10.8 seconds remaining, while Zion Williamson and Trey Murphy III added 29 and 26 points, respectively. With the win, the Pelicans have snapped a three-game skid. For Minnesota, Anthony Edwards finished with 35 points, including 23 in the first half. Teammate Jaden McDaniels was in foul trouble throughout the game, and forced Wolves coach Chris Finch to adopt several unique lineups. The Timberwolves host the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, while the Pelicans welcome Sacramento on Monday.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Minnesota Timberwolves vs New Orleans Pelicans NBA basketball game-Saddiq Bey
New Orleans Pelicans forward Saddiq Bey (41) works around Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Minneapolis. | Photo: AP/Bruce Kluckhohn
1/9
Minnesota Timberwolves vs New Orleans Pelicans NBA basketball game-Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards leaves the court after his team lost to the New Orleans Pelicans in an NBA basketball game in Minneapolis. | Photo: AP/Bruce Kluckhohn
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/9
Minnesota Timberwolves vs New Orleans Pelicans NBA basketball game-Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, right, protects the ball from New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III (25) in the third quarter of an NBA basketball game in Minneapolis. | Photo: AP/Bruce Kluckhohn
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/9
Minnesota Timberwolves vs New Orleans Pelicans NBA basketball game-Trey Murphy III
New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III (25) works around Minnesota Timberwolves guard Bones Hyland (8) in the third quarter of an NBA basketball game in Minneapolis. | Photo: AP/Bruce Kluckhohn
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/9
Minnesota Timberwolves vs New Orleans Pelicans NBA basketball game-Trey Murphy III
New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III dunks against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the third quarter of an NBA basketball game in Minneapolis. | Photo: AP/Bruce Kluckhohn
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/9
Minnesota Timberwolves vs New Orleans Pelicans NBA basketball game-Jeremiah Fears
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jeremiah Fears (0) reaches for the ball as Minnesota Timberwolves guard Bones Hyland, right, sets up a play in the third quarter of an NBA basketball game in Minneapolis. | Photo: AP/Bruce Kluckhohn
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/9
Minnesota Timberwolves vs New Orleans Pelicans NBA basketball game-Herb Jones
New Orleans Pelicans guard Herb Jones, left, defends against Minnesota Timberwolves guard Bones Hyland, front right, in the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game in Minneapolis. | Photo: AP/Bruce Kluckhohn
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/9
Minnesota Timberwolves vs New Orleans Pelicans NBA basketball game-Herb Jones
New Orleans Pelicans guard Herb Jones, left, defends against Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) in the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game in Minneapolis. | Photo: AP/Bruce Kluckhohn
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/9
Minnesota Timberwolves vs New Orleans Pelicans NBA basketball game-Julius Randle
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) goes to the basket against the New Orleans Pelicans in the second quarter of an NBA basketball game in Minneapolis. | Photo: AP/Bruce Kluckhohn
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/9
Minnesota Timberwolves vs New Orleans Pelicans NBA basketball game-Julius Randle
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle, left, works against New Orleans Pelicans center Yves Missi in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Minneapolis. | Photo: AP/Bruce Kluckhohn
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. West Indies Vs Scotland LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Shimron Hetmyer Pulls Off Screamer As Munsey Falls, SCO 38/3

  2. Pakistan Vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Thriller In Colombo - Faheem Ashraf Blinder Aces Tense Chase

  3. RCB Receive $1.8 Billion Bid From Manchester United Owners After WPL 2026 Success

  4. India Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Key Battles To Watch Out For In Group A Clash

  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony Live: Badshah And Nora Fatehi To Perform Ahead Of India Vs USA In Mumbai

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. India Vs Netherlands Live Score, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Sumit Nagal Rebounds In Set 2 Against Guy Den Ouden

  2. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

  3. What Next For Carlos Alcaraz? Calendar Slam Talks Grow After Spaniard's Historic Australian Open Win

  4. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Men's Singles Winner Carlos Alcaraz Earn?

  5. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Novak Djokovic To Complete Career Grand Slam At 22 Years Old

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Anxious About Caste Survey, Bihar’s Bhumihars Seek Change In Name

  2. Adivasi Villagers Protest Eviction Notices In Thane Belt Of Sanjay Gandhi National Park

  3. André Béteille And The Moral Architecture Of Indian Sociology

  4. Are 807 Missing Persons In Jan 2026 Extraordinary When Delhi Averages 2,000 Cases A Month?

  5. Day In Pics: February 06, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  2. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

  3. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  4. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  5. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

US News

  1. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  2. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  3. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  4. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

  5. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

World News

  1. Why The India–EU Trade Pact Matters More Than The Moment

  2. US-India Trade Deal: Time To Broaden Base Of India-Russia Economic Ties

  3. Where Roses Bloom In The Shadow of Oil Politics

  4. Epstein Emails Reveal He Helped Arrange Woody Allen’s White House Visit

  5. Ex-Norwegian Prime Minister Thorbjorn Jagland Investigated Over Alleged Epstein-Linked Corruption

Latest Stories

  1. Book Review Of The Robe And The Sword: How Buddhist Extremism Is Shaping Modern Asia

  2. Independent Bihar MP Pappu Yadav Arrested in 1995 Forgery Case

  3. Mardaani 3: YRF Issues Clarification On Accusations Of Using Delhi's Missing People Report As Paid Promotions

  4. Amit Shah Reviews J&K Security, Pushes Youth Outreach, De-radicalisation

  5. Hera Pheri 3: South Producer Moves Madras HC Against Firoz Nadiadwala For Allegedly Violating Copyright Agreements

  6. Pakistan Vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Thriller In Colombo - Faheem Ashraf Blinder Aces Tense Chase

  7. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Highlights, Quarter-Finals: Auqib Nabi Fires J&K To Lead; Uttarakhand, Mumbai Ahead

  8. Pakistan Vs Netherlands Highlights, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Faheem Ashraf Stars As PAK Beat NED By Three Wickets