Minnesota Vs New Orleans, NBA: Pelicans Complete Stunning Fight Back In 119-115 Win Over Timberwolves
Visiting New Orleans Pelicans erased an 18-point second-half deficit to beat shellshocked Minnesota Timberwolves 119-115 in NBA 2025-26 at Target Center, Minneapolis, on Friday night. The Timberwolves led 77-59 early in the third quarter but watched that lead evaporate midway through the fourth. Saddiq Bay scored 30 points, including two free throws with 10.8 seconds remaining, while Zion Williamson and Trey Murphy III added 29 and 26 points, respectively. With the win, the Pelicans have snapped a three-game skid. For Minnesota, Anthony Edwards finished with 35 points, including 23 in the first half. Teammate Jaden McDaniels was in foul trouble throughout the game, and forced Wolves coach Chris Finch to adopt several unique lineups. The Timberwolves host the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, while the Pelicans welcome Sacramento on Monday.
