Chelsea Donates FIFA Club World Cup Bonus To Diogo Jota's Family

Chelsea will donate a part of their £11.4m bonus for winning the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 to the family of late Liverpool striker Diogo Jota

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
File photo of Diogo Jota liverpool vs Chelsea
File photo of Diogo Jota in action against Chelsea. Photo: File
  • Chelsea players will donate part of their FIFA Club World Cup 2025 bonuses to the family of late Liverpool star Diogo Jota

  • Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva died in a car crash in Spain on 3 July 2025 after a high-speed tyre blowout

  • Liverpool retired the number 20 shirt in honour of Jota, who scored 65 goals in 182 appearances for the club

Chelsea Football Club players will donate a portion of their FIFA Club World Cup 2025 bonuses to the family of Diogo Jota. The Liverpool player and his brother, Andre Silva, tragically died in a car accident.

The English Premier League side pocketed around £87 million for winning the inaugural edition of the expanded FIFA Club World Cup in July, after beating UEFA Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 in the final. Subsequently, the squad received a bonus pot of £11.4m to be shared among them from the winners' prize money.

Now, the Blues squad will donate a share of that pot to the bereaved family. According to reports, senior Chelsea squad members spearheaded this initiative, with the full backing of club management. The team intended this gesture to honour the Portuguese winger's legacy while providing tangible support to his grieving family.

Diogo Jota Death: A Tragic Incident

Diogo Jota, the 28-year-old Liverpool and Portugal international, died on July 3, 2025, alongside his 25-year-old brother, Andre Silva. A car crash on the A-52 motorway in Zamora, Spain, caused their deaths.

They travelled to catch a ferry from Santander after Jota had received medical advice against flying following minor lung surgery. Their Lamborghini Huracan suffered a tyre blowout at high speed, causing the vehicle to leave the road and catch fire.

Both brothers died at the scene, according to the Spanish Civil Guard. Hundreds of mourners, including Portuguese political leaders, Liverpool teammates, and Portugal national team members, attended the wake and funeral ceremonies in Gondomar, Portugal.

'Diogo Jota: Forever Our Number 20'

Following the tragedy, Liverpool FC immediately expressed devastation at the loss and extended their unconditional support and heartfelt condolences to Jota’s family. The defending Premier League champions publicly requested privacy for the family and affirmed their ongoing commitment to providing all necessary support.

In July 2025, the Reds announced the decision to retire the number 20 shirt in honour of Jota. A Liverpool statement said the number "will be retired in honour and memory of Diogo across all levels", including the women's team and throughout the academy. The decision was taken after consulting with Jota's wife, Rute Cardoso and his family.

Diogo Jota: Liverpool Stats

Jota joined Liverpool from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2020 and scored 65 goals in 182 appearances for the Anfield outfit. He helped them win the FA Cup, League Cup (twice) and the Premier League title last season, their 20th top-flight title.

"Diogo joined us in 2020, he won us number 20, and he wore – with honour, distinction and affection – the number 20," the statement read. Liverpool players and staff participated in the funeral proceedings, and the club organised internal commemorations and moments of silence to honour Jota’s memory.

He rose through Pacos de Ferreira ranks and spent two seasons as an Atletico Madrid player, on loan to Porto and Wolves. The move to the West Midlands gave the much-needed impetus. For the Portuguese national team, Jota played 49 times and scored 14 goals, and lifted the UEFA Nations League trophy twice.

Published At:
