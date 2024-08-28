Darwin Nunez: Liverpool Forward Banned For 5 Games, Other Uruguayan Players Also Named

South American football body CONMEBOL suspended on Wednesday several Uruguayan internationals due to incidents at the Copa America semi-final against Colombia in July. (More Football News)
Liverpool striker Darwin Núñez will be out for five Uruguay fixtures, including several in World Cup qualifying, while Tottenham midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur was banned for four matches. Mathías Olivera, Ronald Araújo and José Maria Giménez will miss three games apiece.
The incident took place at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, with Uruguay players involved in a brawl with fans after their team lost 1-0 to Colombia. Núñez will also pay a fine of USD 20,000, Bentancur USD 16,000 and Olivera, Araujo and Giménez USD 12,000 each.
Seven other Uruguay players will also pay a fine of USD 5,000 apiece. Giménez told journalists after the incident the team were trying to protect their families from Colombian supporters.