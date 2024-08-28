Football

Darwin Nunez: Liverpool Forward Banned For 5 Games, Other Uruguayan Players Also Named

The incident took place at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, with Uruguay players involved in a brawl with fans after their team lost 1-0 to Colombia

Darwin Nunez Uruguay vs Colombia Copa America AP Photo
Uruguay's players argue with fans at the end of a Copa America semifinal soccer match against Colombia in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, July 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
info_icon

South American football body CONMEBOL suspended on Wednesday several Uruguayan internationals due to incidents at the Copa America semi-final against Colombia in July. (More Football News)

Liverpool striker Darwin Núñez will be out for five Uruguay fixtures, including several in World Cup qualifying, while Tottenham midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur was banned for four matches. Mathías Olivera, Ronald Araújo and José Maria Giménez will miss three games apiece.

The incident took place at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, with Uruguay players involved in a brawl with fans after their team lost 1-0 to Colombia. Núñez will also pay a fine of USD 20,000, Bentancur USD 16,000 and Olivera, Araujo and Giménez USD 12,000 each.

Liverpool have confirmed the signing of Giorgi Mamardashvili - null
Liverpool Confirm Giorgi Mamardashvili Capture And Loan Back To Valencia CF

BY Stats Perform

Seven other Uruguay players will also pay a fine of USD 5,000 apiece. Giménez told journalists after the incident the team were trying to protect their families from Colombian supporters.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Karun Nair Not Looking Far Into Future, Focuses On Career Relaunch After Struggles
  2. IPL 2025: KL Rahul's Future At LSG Remains Uncertain, Sanjiv Goenka Praises Him as 'Integral'
  3. LLC Returns With Third Season; Takes Cricketers To Kashmir After Nearly Four Decades
  4. ICC Test Rankings: Kohli, Jaiswal Rise As Rohit Drops To Sixth Spot
  5. Spain's Unheralded Cricket Record: Top 10 Winning Streaks In T20Is
Football News
  1. Football Transfers: Brentford Confirm Arrival Of 18-Year-Old Gustavo Nunes From Gremio
  2. West Ham Vs Manchester City, EPL Preview: Players To Watch, Key Battles, Head-To-Head, Prediction
  3. Leicester City Vs Aston Villa, EPL Preview: Players To Watch, Key Battles, Head-To-Head, Prediction
  4. Mohun Bagan Vs NorthEast United, Durand Cup 2024 Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  5. Subroto Cup International Football Tournament: Meghalaya School Wins Sub-Junior Boys Title
Tennis News
  1. US Open, Day 2 Men's Singles Wrap: Alcaraz Reaches Second Round; Sinner Dominates The Court - In Pics
  2. US Open, Day 2 Women's Singles Wrap: Osaka Marches Into The Second Round In Style; Swiatek Wins - In Pics
  3. US Open: Alcaraz Blocking Out Nadal Grand Slam Record After Tu Victory
  4. US Open: Emotional Raducanu Hoping Lessons Will Be Learned From Kenin Defeat
  5. Dan Evans Rallies Past Karen Khachanov To Win Longest Match In US Open History
Hockey News
  1. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  2. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  3. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad
  4. Will Manpreet Singh Play In LA 2028 Olympics? Indian Hockey Midfielder Hopes So, 'If Fitness Permits'
  5. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 8 Employees, 2 Showrooms: Automobile Firm Wins Market, Gets IPO Bids Worth Rs 4,800 crore
  2. ECI Takes Cognisance Of BJP’s Video Featuring Minor In Haryana, Issues Notice To Party
  3. Jharkhand: Champai Soren Resigns From JMM Ahead Of Joining BJP On August 30
  4. ED Imposes Rs 908 Crore Fine On DMK MP S Jagathrakshakan And His Family | Details
  5. Bengal Bandh: 64 Arrested, Leaders Detained; IMA Suspends RG Kar Hospital Principal's Membership
Entertainment News
  1. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
  2. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  3. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  4. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  5. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
US News
  1. All Major Food Recalls You Need To Know About Right Now
  2. Where Are The Atlantic Hurricanes? Experts Puzzled By Lack Of Storms
  3. Disney Faces Backlash For Denying DAS Passes To Disabled Child | What Is Disney DAS Pass?
  4. Do Sunita Williams And Barry Wilmore Have Enough Food For Their Extra 6 Months In Space? See Details
  5. Hungry While Moving Houses? Pizza Hut’s ‘Moving Box Table’ Got Your Back
World News
  1. All Major Food Recalls You Need To Know About Right Now
  2. Pakistan’s Imprisoned Former PM Imran Khan Eyes Oxford University Chancellor Post To ‘Give Back’
  3. Telegram CEO Pavel Durov Released From Custody, Court Appearance Awaited
  4. Where Are The Atlantic Hurricanes? Experts Puzzled By Lack Of Storms
  5. Bangladesh's Interim Government Led By Yunus Lifts Ban On The Islamist Jamaat-e-Islami Party
Latest Stories
  1. Bengal Bandh: 64 Arrested, Leaders Detained; IMA Suspends RG Kar Hospital Principal's Membership
  2. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 28, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  3. Gaza's First Polio Case In 25 Years Hits 10-Month-Old Boy Amid Humanitarian Crisis
  4. Weather News: Heavy Rains Lash Delhi-NCR, IMD Issues 'Yellow Alert'; Death Toll In Tripura Flood Rises To 31
  5. Bihar: 76 Schools Closed Till August 31 Amid Rising Water Level Of Ganga River
  6. Bihar: Mob Stuffs Chilli Powder Into 'Suspected' Thief's Private Parts In Araria; One Arrested
  7. Kuber Yantra: Understanding Its Significance, Benefits, And Placement
  8. Mamata Says 'Sorry' Over Kolkata Rape Case, Promises Law Ensuring Death Penalty For Rapists