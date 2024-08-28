Liverpool Confirm Giorgi Mamardashvili Capture And Loan Back To Valencia CF

Liverpool have confirmed the signing of Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia, with the goalkeeper immediately loaned back to Los Che for this season. (More Sports News)
The Georgia international impressed at Euro 2024 with his country and has subsequently earned a move to Anfield, becoming the first major signing of Arne Slot's Liverpool tenure.
Mamardashvili will stay in Spain with Valencia for the remainder of the LaLiga campaign before moving to Merseyside ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.
Widespread reports suggest the Reds have agreed a €30million deal (£25m), including add-ons, to sign the 23-year-old, who will be expected to challenge Alisson for the starting spot in goal.
Mamardashvili's move comes off the back of an impressive European Championship showing, managing 21 saves during the three group-stage games, the joint-most of any goalkeeper in the tournament's history.
He has recorded 102 appearances for Valencia, keeping 31 clean sheets in all competitions and starting both of their fixtures so far this term against Barcelona and Celta Vigo.
Goalkeeping rival Alisson has two years and the option of a further year left on his Liverpool contract, but is expected to remain as the first-choice option, with Caoimhin Kelleher also among the Reds ranks.
Slot's side are said to be interested in Juventus' Federico Chiesa, too, before the transfer window closes on Friday in England.