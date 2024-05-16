Football

Cristiano Ronaldo Motivated To Keep Playing At Top Level

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored an incredible 891 goals in his career and is the all-time leading scorer in men’s international football with 128 goals

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 42 goals in 41 appearances for Al-Nassr.


Cristiano Ronaldo has no intention of stopping as he says he is still motivated to compete with the "young lions" coming through in the game. (More Football News)

Ronaldo is reportedly considering signing a contract extension to keep him at Al-Nassr until June 2026, taking him past his 41st birthday.

The Portugal international has scored 42 goals in 41 appearances for the Saudi Pro League club this season, and he insists he is still motivated to keep going.

Speaking on the Whoop podcast, he said: "I feel proud to have this age and still compete at the highest level. It's great, and it gives me motivation to carry on.

"If you look at my career for the last 20 years, my level is high. If you are top for 20 years, it's unbelievable.

"I do that, and I continue to do that. For me, it's a big achievement."

Ronaldo has scored an incredible 891 goals in his career and is the all-time leading scorer in men’s international football with 128 goals.

"My biggest motivation is to carry on," he added. "It's not easy to be at this level.

"To still push, to still motivate, to carry on, to score goals, to be in good shape, to compete with the young lions that are coming and that when they play against me, they want to show me that they are stronger and faster than me.

"You have to prepare very well, not just physically but mentally, too. This is the challenge.

"Talent without work is nothing and work without talent is nothing. They have to work together at the same time. I have both. I can't say that I have more of one than the other.

"Small details will make the difference. Consistency is the most difficult thing.

"Are you willing to do that? That's the main point, because everyone wants to be Cristiano, but doing it is difficult. Discipline is the most difficult thing."

