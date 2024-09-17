Football

Cristiano Ronaldo Can Reach 1,000-Goal Milestone If He Looks After Body: Jorge Andrade

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 132 of his goals for Portugal, with whom he won Euro 2016, while the other 769 have come at club level

Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his 900th goal
info_icon

Cristiano Ronaldo is capable of reaching 1,000 career goals as long as he continues to look after his body, according to Jorge Andrade. (More Football News

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner netted his 900th goal for club and country in Portugal's 2-1 Nations League win over Croatia on 5 September.

Ronaldo then added to his tally with a late winner in the 2-1 victory over Scotland three days later, setting him on his way to reaching the four-figure milestone.

Former Portugal star Jorge Andrade, speaking at the Thinking Football Summit organised by Liga Portugal, backed his compatriot to do just that.

"With Cristiano Ronaldo, nothing is impossible," Andrade said to Stats Perform. 

"Since we've watched football, the idea of the 1,000 goals is associated with our great idol, Pele. 

"But nowadays, both Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have managed to overcome other idols, Diego Maradona and Pele. 

"They managed to be the highlight of the football game in a short time. It's not surprising Ronaldo can break that record. He looks after his body. 

"He has a history of very few injuries. In terms of the Portuguese national team and the league he is in, he manages his efforts well."

Ronaldo has scored 132 of his goals for Portugal, with whom he won Euro 2016, while the other 769 have come at club level.

The 39-year-old has scored 68 times for current club Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, where he has spent the past 20 months.

While Ronaldo continues to score freely in the Middle East, long-time rival Messi is now plying his trade in the United States with Inter Miami.

Andrade, best remembered for his time at Deportivo during his playing career, believes both deserve credit for taking on challenges elsewhere.

"The most important thing for them is that they share the experiences they have even in adverse environments," he said. 

"For example, Messi now plays in MLS. It's a difficult league; it's a league that doesn't have much visibility. 

"He managed to be there and increase visibility. Cristiano Ronaldo went to Saudi Arabia and it's a complicated environment. 

"He increased the visibility of that championship, making it attractive for other players to play who had just the five major leagues as the main goal to play.

"In other words, these two players have changed the world of football."

