Coventry City's dramatic 3-2 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, has handed them a spot in the FA Cup semi-finals and now they are set to face Manchester United, the biggest football club in the world on April 21, Sunday at Wembley Stadium. (More Football News)
The Sky Blues are entering the FA Cup semi-finals with the weight of three losses in their last four league matches on their shoulders. Their hopes of winning the trophy are dampened by the strength of the opposition team. This is only their second time in the FA Cup semi-finals, and they are aiming to win their second FA Cup trophy, having already won one in 1987 against Tottenham.
Meanwhile, Manchester United, the behemoth, has lifted the FA Cup trophy 12 times before and has played in the final match 21 times. However, it was 2016-17 when the Red Devils won their last trophy, so the eagerness for another one is unparalleled. Unfortunately, Kasey Palmer will not be available to play in the upcoming match as he has been suspended since the quarterfinals.
Out of the last 15 encounters between Coventry City and Manchester United, the Red Devils have won 13 matches, with one ending in a draw. Although the odds are in favour of United, it's important to remember that the Sky Blues managed to win their last encounter by 2-0.
When is the Coventry Vs Manchester United, FA Cup Semi-Final match?
The semi-final match between Coventry City and Manchester United will be played on April 21, Sunday at 8: 00 pm IST at the Wembley stadium.
Where to watch Coventry Vs Man United, FA Cup 2023-24 semi-finals in India On TV?
The FA Cup 2023-24 semi-finals will be telecast LIVE on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD and HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD (Tamil & Telugu).
Where to watch Coventry Vs Man United, FA Cup 2023/24 semi-finals online in India?
The FA Cup 2023-24 semi-finals can be streamed live on SonyLIV in India.