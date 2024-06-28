Football

Copa America 2024: Marcelo Bielsa Wants More From Five-Star Uruguay After Bolivia Rout

Having opened their campaign with a 3-1 win over Panama, Uruguay have won their first two matches at a Copa America tournament for the first time since 1995, when they went on to lift the trophy

Uruguay coach Marcelo Bielsa.
info_icon

Marcelo Bielsa believes Uruguay have more to do to mark themselves out as one of the favourites to win the Copa America, despite crushing Bolivia 5-0 to make it two wins from two games. (More Football News)

Facundo Pellistri, Darwin Nunez, Maximiliano Araujo, Federico Valverde and Rodrigo Bentancur all scored as Bielsa's team ran riot in their second Group C game on Thursday.

It was Uruguay's biggest win in the Copa America since 1959, when they beat Argentina by the same scoreline in the group stage.

Having opened their campaign with a 3-1 win over Panama, they have won their first two matches at a Copa America tournament for the first time since 1995, when they went on to lift the trophy.

A figure of 2.74 expected goals (xG) from 18 shots to Bolivia's 0.06 (four shots) spoke to Uruguay's dominance, but Bielsa feels they still have much to prove.

Uruguayan players celebrate a goal against Bolivia in their Copa America 2024 encounter. - AP/Julia Nikhinson
URY 5-0 BOL, Copa America 2024: Nunez Dismantles Bolivia To Inch Closer To QFs

BY Associated Press

"Without underestimating the strengths of the two teams we faced, those teams are not among the main competitors for the title," the former Leeds United boss said.

"Respectfully, I think that there are some very significant steps to be taken. Drawing conclusions today would be incorrect. 

"Winning two games without facing the best teams in the competition does not allow us to define ourselves as one of the most important teams, that is a long way from being confirmed."

Uruguay now have a three-point cushion at the top of their group after the United States lost 2-1 to Panama, meaning a draw against the hosts in their final match will secure top spot.

Asked how well the players were adapting to his style, Bielsa added: "As for the identification with our way of playing, that is being verified game by game. 

USA National Football Team. - X | U.S Men's Soccer Team
PAN 2-1 USA, Copa America 2024: Tim Weah's Red Card Punishes United States As Panama Steal Victory

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"In the previous match we had 15 minutes of the second half with a different performance than the rest of the match, today there was also a similar period where the production was different, for a certain time we stopped creating danger for the opponents."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 28 LIVE: Delhi Received 25% Of Entire Monsoon's Rain In A Day, Says Atishi; Bomb Threat To Vistara Flight
  2. 'Ready For Discussion On NEET But...': Education Minister Pradhan After Lok Sabha Adjourned
  3. Vikram Misri Appointed Next Foreign Secretary Of India: 'China Expert', Private Secy To 3 PMs | Who Is He
  4. ‘Whole Country Knows Why…’: Jharkhand Ex-CM Hemant Soren Walks Out of Jail In Land Scam Case
  5. The Lightness in All Things | Outlook's Editor Chinki Sinha in Conversation with Vikram Seth
Entertainment News
  1. Shalini Pandey Reveals Maharaj’s ‘Charan Seva’ Rape Scene Made Her ‘Anxious’: Didn’t Want To Be In A Closed Room
  2. Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Aditya Roy Kapur To Star In Raj & DK's Web Series 'Rakhtabeej'-Report
  3. 'Bad Newz' Trailer Review: Vicky Kaushal-Ammy Virk Promise A Chaotic Ride As They Become Fathers To Triptii Dimri's Child
  4. Netflix Announces Desi Gangster Series ‘Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper’ Ft. Manav Kaul, Tillotama Shome
  5. Junaid Khan On Discussing ‘Maharaj’ With Father Aamir Khan: It Is Not His Film And He Is Busy With His Work
Sports News
  1. IND Vs SA, T20 World Cup Final: Five Encounters That Can Shape The Blockbuster Summit Clash
  2. Copa America 2024: Berhalter Says Weah Played Into Referee's Hands As Red Card Costs USA
  3. Who Are The Golden Boot Contenders At Euro 2024?
  4. ARG Vs PER, Copa America 2024: Scaloni To Let Youth Take Centre Stage In Final Group A Game
  5. F1 Austrian GP 2024 Preview: Max Verstappen, Lando Norris Rivalry At Red Bull Home Circuit
World News
  1. Xi Jinping Hails Panchsheel, Seeks To Expand China's Influence In Global South Amid Tussle With West
  2. What Is The Best Way To Prepare Milo Drink? Viral TikTok 'Guide' Sparks Debate
  3. India's Anti-Money Laundering, Counter-Terrorist Financing Regime 'Achieving Good Results', Says FATF
  4. BLACKPINK's Lisa Encourages Diversity, Internet Praises The ‘Rockstar’ For Inclusive Casting And Fair Pay | Music Video Out Now
  5. No More Plant-Based Burgers At McDonald’s, Customers Want Meat Only
Latest Stories
  1. Magnitude 7.2 Earthquake Hits Peru, Tsunami Warning Issued
  2. 77th Tony Awards: Alicia Keys, Liev Schreiber, Elle Fanning And Others Rock The Red Carpet Look To Perfection
  3. Delhi Airport Roof Collapse: Opposition Lists Collapsed Structures, Leaks, Cracks In 10 Years Of Modi Govt
  4. Hina Khan Diagnosed With Stage Three Breast Cancer; Says 'Will Overcome This Challenge'
  5. Anxiety Builds On Earth As Sunita Williams Remains Stuck In Space Due To ISS Helium Leaks | What We Know
  6. Amid NEET Row, Centre's Panel Asks Suggestions From Students, Parents For Exam Reforms
  7. ‘Jatt & Juliet 3’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa’s Film Is Second Biggest Punjabi Opener Of All Time
  8. Breaking News June 28 LIVE: Delhi Received 25% Of Entire Monsoon's Rain In A Day, Says Atishi; Bomb Threat To Vistara Flight