Colorado Rapids Vs Inter Miami Live Streaming, MLS 2025-26: When, Where To Watch 30th Anniversary Game?

Summary of this article
Colorado Rapids host Inter Miami for their 30th anniversary match in Major League Soccer
The Rapids are in a very good form; Inter Miami will be with new interim head coach Guillermo Hoyos
Full preview, live streaming details available
The Empower Field at Mile High is set to witness a historic afternoon as the Colorado Rapids host Inter Miami CF for their 30th anniversary match in the Major League Soccer.
This interconference clash is one of the most anticipated fixtures of the 2026 season with both clubs entering matchday 8 level on 12 points and looking to cement their positions near the top of their respective tables.
The Rapids are in blistering form under head coach Matt Wells, having recently dismantled Houston Dynamo 6-2. With the league's youngest roster (average age 23.88), Colorado has turned home turf into a fortress, winning every match played in Denver this season.
Forward Rafael Navarro, who leads the team with 5 goals and 4 assists, will be the primary threat against a Miami defense in transition.
Inter Miami enters a new era following the shock resignation of Javier Mascherano just months after their MLS Cup triumph.
Interim head coach Guillermo Hoyos, who is a close friend of club captain Lionel Messi, will take in charge of his first game.
Colorado Rapids Vs Inter Miami Live Streaming, MLS 2025-26: When, Where To Watch?
The 30th anniversary game in the Major League Soccer 2025-26 can be live streamed only through the Apple TV subscription.