Colorado Rapids 2-3 Inter Miami, MLS 2026: Lionel Messi's Brace Drives The Herons To Narrow Victory

Lionel Messi scored two goals in the Colorado Rapids vs Inter Miami match including a late winner to help his side scalp crucial three points away from home

A
Associated Press
Updated on:
Published at:
Colorado Rapids vs Inter Miami Match Report Major League Soccer 2026 Lionel Messi Brace
Lionel Messi in action for Inter Miami against Colorado Rapids in MLS 2026 clash. AP Photo
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Inter Miami defeated Colorado Rapids in MLS 2026 away encounter

  • Lionel Messi scored a brace

  • The second goal ended up to be the winner

Lionel Messi had two goals, German Berterame scored for the second consecutive game, and Inter Miami beat the Colorado Rapids 3-2 on Saturday to extend their unbeaten streak to seven games and win their first game under interim coach Guillermo Hoyos.

Hoyos, who had been serving as club's sporting director, took over coaching duties after Javier Mascherano unexpectedly left the club due to personal reasons. Mascherano led Inter Miami to the 2025 MLS Cup title in his only full season with the club.

Messi, who opened the scoring when he converted a penalty kick in the 13th minute, scored the go-ahead goal in 79th minute. After a Colorado turnover near midfield, Messi cut back near the right corner of the penalty box and flicked a rising shot that split a pair of defenders and slipped inside the back post

Messi has seven goal this season, tied with Sam Surridge and Petar Musa for most in MLS.

Miami (4-1-3) hasn't lost since a season-opening 3-0 defeat to Los Angeles FC.

Yannick Bright was shown a straight red car in the 87th minute and Miami played a man down the rest of the way.

Related Content
Colorado Rapids Vs Inter Miami Live Streaming, MLS 2026: When, Where To Watch Lionel Messi In Action; Check Starting XI - AP
Colorado Rapids Vs Inter Miami Live Streaming, MLS 2025-26: When, Where To Watch Lionel Messi In Action?
Inter Miami's Lionel Messi, right gives his jersey to a Vissel Kobe's official after their friendly soccer match at the National Stadium, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, in Tokyo, Japan. - (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Why Lionel Messi Being Accused Of Breaching $7 Million Contract For Missing A Friendly Match In Florida
Inter Miami forward Germán Berterame (19) celebrates after his goal with forward Lionel Messi, left, in the second half of an MLS soccer match against the New York Red Bulls in Miami. - | Photo: AP/Peter Joneleit
Inter Miami 2-2 NY Red Bulls, MLS 2026: The Metro Stun The Herons With Late Equalizer To Force Draw
New York Red Bulls's Peter Stroud (8) battles for the ball with Inter Miami's Lionel Messi (10) during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 19, 2025, in Harrison, N.J. - | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
Inter Miami Vs NY Red Bulls, MLS 2026: Lionel Messi And Co Play Out 2-2 Draw after Teenager Mehmeti's Late Goal
Related Content

The Rapids (4-4-0) had won back-to-back games and three of their last four

Bright drew a penalty conceded by Josh Atencio and Messi converted from the spot to open the scoring.

Mateo Silvetti, along the right end line, played an arcing cross to the back post where Berterame slammed home a header to make it 2-0 in the fifth minute of first-half stoppage time.

Bertarame made his first career start and scored his first goal in MLS last time out in a 2-2 tie with the New York Red Bulls.

Rafael Navarro scored in the 58th minute for the Rapids. The 26-year-old forward scored two goals in a 6-2 win over Houston last time out and has six goals this season.

Darren Yapi subbed on for Hamzat Ojediran and, moments later, scored on the counter-attack to make it 2-2 in the 62nd minute.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL Dispatch: Axar's Loss Is Miller's Gain; Sangakkara Shares Thoughtful Message For Sooryavanshi

  2. SRH Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Super Kings Stumble Under Pressure As Sunrisers Seal 10-Run Win

  3. SRH Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Abhishek Sharma Betters Own Fastest Fifty Record For SunRisers Hyderabad

  4. PSL 2026: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Farooq Set Up Lahore Qalandars' 32-Run Win Over Rawalpindiz

  5. RCB Vs DC, IPL 2026: KL Rahul c Virat Kohli b Krunal Pandya - Watch Viral Moment

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Novak Djokovic: Serbian's Injury Forces Another Pull Out, This Time From Madrid Open

  2. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

  3. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Check Head-To-Head And Streaming Details

  5. India Vs South Korea, Billie Jean King Cup: Vaishnavi, Doubles Wins Lead Hosts To 2-1 Romp

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Guide: Preview, Schedule, Seeds, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  4. Saina Nehwal Heaps Praise On PV Sindhu: ‘We Made Each Other Very Good Players’

  5. Lakshya Sen Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Retiring Viktor Axelsen, Calls Him One Of Badminton’s All-Time Greats

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 18, 2026

  2. Bengal Elections 2026: Nandigram Makes For A High-Voltage Battle Ground As SIR Deletions Court Controversy

  3. Day In Pics: April 17, 2026

  4. From Fandom To Franchise: Vijay Tests Political Pull In Tamil Nadu Polls

  5. MK Stalin Exclusive Interview: ‘Population-Based Delimitation Is A Conspiracy To Throttle The Voices Of Southern States'

Entertainment News

  1. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

  2. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  3. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  4. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  5. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. CNN Exposé: 20,000+ 'Sleep' Videos, Millions of Views — Online Networks Profiting from Abuse of Women?

  2. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  3. Indian Among Second Group Of Migrants Deported From US

  4. Outlook Explainer: The Delimitation Bill And The PoK Question

  5. Pakistan deploys 13,000 troops and fighter jets to Saudi Arabia under defence pact

Latest Stories

  1. Bangladesh Vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Tickner, Smith Star As BlackCaps Register Seven-Wicket Victory

  2. Indian Among Second Group Of Migrants Deported From US

  3. Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar's Horror Comedy Earns Over Rs 15 Crore

  4. Washington Reverses Course with Fresh 30-Day Waiver For Russian Energy Purchases

  5. Trump Says China’s Xi ‘Very Happy’ About Strait Of Hormuz Reopening

  6. Shah Rukh Khan Reacts As The Academy Shares His Om Shanti Om Clip: 'Truly Feel Like The King Of The World'

  7. RCB Vs DC Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Indian Premier League Match 26 Today?

  8. Delimitation as Design: Critics See Politics Beneath Policy