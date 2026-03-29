Colombia Vs France LIVE Streaming, International Friendly: Preview, Head-To-Head, Where To Watch Today’s Match

Colombia vs France, International Friendly: Know all about the COL vs FRA international friendly match, including preview, head-to-head record, live streaming details, and more

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Published at:
Colombia vs France live streaming FIFA International Friendly 2026
Kylian Mbappe of France, second right, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the international friendly soccer match between Brazil and France in Foxborough, Mass, Thursday, March 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Charles Krupa
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Colombia face France in an international friendly in Maryland on Saturday

  • This match serves as FIFA World Cup 2026 warm-up for both sides

  • Find out when and where to watch the Colombia vs France football match live on TV and online

Colombia and France complete their FIFA World Cup 2026 warm-up tour in the United States with an international friendly fixture at Northwest Stadium on Sunday. With the upcoming World Cup starting on June 11, this match will be a clash of one of the tournament’s favourites against a perennial dark horse.

France started their preparations well with a clinical 2-1 win over Brazil. The result extended their unbeaten run to eight games, with the Les Bleus firmly bouncing back from their Nations League defeat to Spain.

Kylian Mbappe shook off injury concerns to open the scoring after the half-hour mark. Dayot Upamecano’s sending off complicated matters, but Hugo Ekitike doubled France’s lead in the 65th minute. Gleison Bremer scored late for Brazil, but it proved to be little more than a consolation.

With Didier Deschamps widely rumoured to step down after the World Cup in favour of Zinedine Zidane, the long-serving France manager will look to close his international coaching career with a second Mundial in three editions.

Colombia, meanwhile, suffered a narrow 2-1 loss against Croatia in the previous friendly, bringing an end to a year-long unbeaten run under head coach Nestor Lorenzo. Los Cafeteros took the lead in only the second minute through Jhon Arias, but Luka Vuskovic and Igor Matanovic scored in the first half to turn the match around for Croatia.

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Despite the setback, Colombia did very well in the CONMEBOL qualifiers, finishing third to book their place at the World Cup. However, they will have their work cut out tonight against a formidable French side.

Colombia vs France: Team News

France are without a number of key players for the upcoming friendly. Jules Kounde, Bradley Barcola, Manu Kone, and William Saliba have been left out of the squad due to injuries. However, Mbappe showed no signs of fitness issues against Brazil and will be key for Deschamps against Colombia.

Colombia have almost their entire squad fit and available, with only veteran defender Yerry Mina missing out. Former Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran has also not been selected, which means Sporting CP forward Luis Suarez will likely start up front.

Colombia vs France: Head-To-Head Record

Colombia and France have faced each other on four occasions in international football. The first three games ended in wins for France, while Colombia won the last encounter between the two teams – a friendly in 2018. There have been no draws.

Colombia vs France: Live Streaming Details

Q

When and where is the Colombia vs France international friendly being played?

A

The Colombia vs France international friendly will be played on Sunday, March 29, 2026. In India, the kick-off will take place at 12:30 AM IST on March 30. The game will be hosted at the Northwest Stadium in Summerfield, Maryland.

Q

Where to watch the Colombia vs France international friendly live in India?

A

The Colombia vs France international friendly will not be streamed or televised live on any platform in India.

Q

Where to watch the Colombia vs France international friendly live elsewhere?

A

The Colombia vs France international friendly will be shown live in France on TF1, TF1+, Molotov, and myCANAL. In Colombia, the match will be shown live on Caracol TV, RCN Television, DGO, Deportes RCN En Vivo, Caracol Play, and ditu.

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