Colombia Vs France LIVE Streaming, International Friendly: Preview, Head-To-Head, Where To Watch Today’s Match

Kylian Mbappe of France, second right, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the international friendly soccer match between Brazil and France in Foxborough, Mass, Thursday, March 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Charles Krupa

Kylian Mbappe of France, second right, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the international friendly soccer match between Brazil and France in Foxborough, Mass, Thursday, March 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Charles Krupa