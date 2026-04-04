Chelsea Vs Port Vale Preview, FA Cup Quarter-Final: Head-To-Head, Lineups, Live Streaming Today – All You Need To Know

Summary of this article
Chelsea face Port Vale in the FA Cup 2025-26 quarter-final at Stamford Bridge on Saturday
Chelsea have lost four straight matches; Port Vale are bottom of League One
Find out when and where to watch the Chelsea vs Port Vale match live on TV and online
Chelsea will host third-tier Port Vale at Stamford Bridge for the quarter-final of the FA Cup 2025-26 on Saturday. Chelsea have been going through a rough patch of form as they have lost four consecutive games across all competitions.
The Blues were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League by Paris Saint-Germain and dropped out of the top six in the English Premier League table, meaning the FA Cup represents their only realistic chance of finishing the season with silverware.
Their defeat against PSG was particularly bruising, with an aggregate scoreline of 8-2. Both Enzo Fernandez and Marc Cucurella gave scathing interviews after the game, hinting that their long-term futures lay away from Stamford Bridge.
Liam Rosenior, already under huge pressure from Chelsea’s poor form, responded by dropping Fernandez from the squad and also criticising Cucurella’s comments. Such a tumultuous build-up means that the match against the League One opponents isn’t a sure victory for the Club World Cup winners.
Port Vale may be bottom of the English third-tier table, but they have made the FA Cup quarter-finals for the first time since 1954. The Valiants have been led by New Zealand international Ben Waine, who has scored the winner in each of the last three games for the minnows.
“The difference in standard (with Chelsea) is there,” Waine said before the upcoming clash. “The world champions, they play in the Premier League, and we are where we are in the league (one).”
The underdogs will very much fancy themselves to pull off a giant upset in what has been a season of upsets, exemplified by Macclesfield FC’s victory over Crystal Palace. Chelsea narrowly reached the quarter-finals after a hard-fought 4-2 win over Wrexham, and will need to be at their best to avoid a fifth straight defeat.
Chelsea vs Port Vale: Team News
Chelsea will be without a number of big names for the upcoming match. Reece James and Jamie Gittens are out with hamstring injuries, while Trevoh Chalobah (ankle), Filip Jorgensen (groin), and Levi Colwill (cruciate ligament) are also ruled out.
Enzo Fernandez will not be in the squad, as confirmed earlier by Rosenior. Meanwhile, Ukrainian attacker Mykhaylo Mudryk remains suspended due to a doping violation. Benoit Badiashile, who missed the match against Everton through illness, is fit and available.
Meanwhile, Port Vale will be without Ben Heneghan, George Byres, and Jayden Stockley due to injury. There are doubts over the fitness of Ryan Croasdale as well.
Chelsea vs Port Vale: Predicted Lineups
Chelsea: Robert Sanchez; Josh Acheampong, Tosin Adarabioyo, Benoit Badiashile, Jorrel Hato; Romero Lavia, Andrey Santos; Pedro Neto, Estevao, Alejandro Garnacho; Liam Delap.
Port Vale: Joe Gauci; Jordan Gabriel, Kyle John, Cameron Humphreys, Connor Hall, Liam Gordon; Ben Waine, Funso Ojo, Rhys Walters, Ethon Archer; Dajaune Brown.
Chelsea vs Port Vale: Prediction
It’s difficult to say which Chelsea side will turn up tomorrow. Will it be the ruthless Chelsea that beat Barcelona 3-0, or will it be the tame Blues that conceded eight goals against PSG? Nevertheless, the hosts will likely rely on the strength of their squad and home advantage to get past Port Vale, but it will not be an easy victory.
Prediction: Chelsea 3-2 Port Vale
Chelsea vs Port Vale: Live Streaming Details
When and where is the Chelsea vs Port Vale, FA Cup quarter-final being played?
The Chelsea vs Port Vale, FA Cup quarter-final will be played on Saturday, April 4, 2026, at 9:45 PM IST. The game will be hosted at Stamford Bridge.
Where to watch the Chelsea vs Port Vale, FA Cup quarter-final live online?
The Chelsea vs Port Vale, FA Cup quarter-final will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India.
Where to watch the Chelsea vs Port Vale, FA Cup quarter-final live broadcast?
The Chelsea vs Port Vale, FA Cup quarter-final will be televised live on the Sony TEN 1, 3 and 4 TV channels.