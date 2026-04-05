Chelsea 7-0 Port Vale Highlights, FA Cup Quarter-Final: Blues March Into Semis With Seven-Star Win

Chelsea Vs Port Vale Live Score, FA Cup Quarter-Final: Hi All!
Good evening and welcome, folks. We are back with our second FA Cup blog of the day, with Chelsea welcoming Port Vale at Stamford Bridge. Watch this space for the build-up and live updates.
Chelsea Vs Port Vale Live Score, FA Cup Quarter-Final: Start Time, Streaming
The match will kick off at 9:45pm IST. The Chelsea vs Port Vale, FA Cup 2025-26 quarter-final will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India. It will be televised live on the Sony TEN 1, 3 and 4 TV channels in the country.
Chelsea Vs Port Vale Live Score, FA Cup Quarter-Final: Starting XIs
This is how Chelsea and Port Vale line up tonight:
Chelsea Vs Port Vale Live Score, FA Cup Quarter-Final: Kick-Off!
We are off at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea, kicking from right to left, waste no time to get going, earning an early corner. Jorrel Hato drives it in from his left foot in the second minute, and 64th second to be precise. Early signs of a rout coming our way.
Chelsea Vs Port Vale Live Score, FA Cup Quarter-Final: CHE 1-0 PTV
After Chelsea expectedly hogging possession and crowding the Port Vale half, the visitors rebound somewhat with a couple of chances and shots on goal as well. Good to see the underdogs holding their own; let's see how long they can sustain it.
Chelsea Vs Port Vale Live Score, FA Cup Quarter-Final: CHE 2-0 PTV
Port Vale's defiance is cut short as Chelsea find their second goal in the 25th minute. Pedro Neto does well on the ball before crossing it to Joao Pedro, who makes a good first touch before slotting it in.
Chelsea Vs Port Vale Live Score, FA Cup Quarter-Final: CHE 3-0 PTV
Cole Palmer helps Chelsea find their third goal in the 44th minute. The Blues skipper puts pressure on Port Vale right-back Jordan Gabriel, who inadvertently puts the ball in the back of his own net. Is that the game?
Chelsea Vs Port Vale Live Score, FA Cup Quarter-Final: Half-Time Update
After two minutes of added time, the referee blows the half-time whistle and Chelsea go into the interval with a three-goal advantage. Port Vale looked like holding their own for some time before the Blues found two more goals to virtually seal the match in their favour. Let's see what the second half has in store.
Chelsea Vs Port Vale Live Score, FA Cup Quarter-Final: 46' CHE 3-0 PTV
The players are back from the lemon break and the second half kicks off. Chelsea are now kicking from left to right and Port Vale the other way. Neither side has made any substitution as yet.
Chelsea Vs Port Vale Live Score, FA Cup Quarter-Final: 57' CHE 4-0 PTV
There comes Chelsea's first goal after half-time. Malo Gusto delivers the cross and Tosin Adarabioyo comes up with a really strong header to leave the Port Vale defence in tatters. The Blues well on their way to Wembley for the FA Cup semi-finals.
Chelsea Vs Port Vale Live Score, FA Cup Quarter-Final: 69' CHE 5-0 PTV
The onslaught continues from Chelsea, as they score another goal from a corner. Andrey Santos makes light work of a header and the Blues are now seemingly compensating for the dismal recent returns with a landslide win.
Chelsea Vs Port Vale Live Score, FA Cup Quarter-Final: 82' CHE 6-0 PTV
Estevao is the fifth Chelsea player to find the back of the net tonight and the goal is disallowed. VAR check ensues and the goal stands!
Chelsea Vs Port Vale Live Score, FA Cup Quarter-Final: Full-Time Update
They started the game with a goal (in 64 seconds), and have fittingly ended it with one too. Chelsea find their sixth distinct goal-scorer in Alejandro Garnacho, who garners a penalty and then camly drills it in. The Blues put seven past third-tier Port Vale to seal their semis berth in some style.