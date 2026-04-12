Chelsea 0-3 Man City, English Premier League: Second-Half Surge Keeps Title Race Alive For Cityzens

Summary of this article
Manchester City beat Chelsea 3‑0 at Stamford to stay in the English Premier League 2025-26 title hunt
Nico O’Reilly opened the scoring six minutes after the restart; Marc Guehi and Jeremy Doku added two goals more
Arsenal’s shock defeat to Bournemouth means City can cut the gap to three points in their April 19 clash
Manchester City kept the English Premier League 2025-26 title race alive with a 3-0 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. The result reduced City’s gap to leaders Arsenal to six points, with Pep Guardiola’s side still holding a game in hand ahead of next weekend’s top-of-the-table clash.
After a first half that saw no goals, City brought the contest to life with a superb second-half display. A move started by Rayan Cherki was headed past Robert Sanchez by Nico O’Reilly to open the scoring six minutes after the restart.
Cherki continued his creative brilliance by setting up Marc Guehi in the 57th minute. The January signing scored his first league goal for City against his former side. Jeremy Doku added a third in the 68th minute after robbing Moises Caicedo of the ball in front of the Chelsea penalty area.
This is the third big win in a row for Man City, following their 2-0 win over Arsenal in the English League Cup final and a 4-0 demolition of Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-final.
Following Arsenal’s shock 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth, Guardiola’s team now has the opportunity to reduce the deficit to just three points in the match against the Gunners on April 19.
Chelsea’s struggles continue, with this defeat leaving them four points behind fifth-placed Liverpool in the race for UEFA Champions League qualification. Liam Rosenior’s side has now managed just one win in their last seven league matches, and will face Manchester United in their next outing.