Chelsea 0-3 Man City, English Premier League: Second-Half Surge Keeps Title Race Alive For Cityzens

Manchester City's Marc Guehi, left, and Jeremy Doku celebrate after scoring during the Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester City in London, Sunday, April 12, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton

Manchester City's Marc Guehi, left, and Jeremy Doku celebrate after scoring during the Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester City in London, Sunday, April 12, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton