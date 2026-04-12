Chelsea 0-3 Man City, English Premier League: Second-Half Surge Keeps Title Race Alive For Cityzens

Chelsea vs Man City, English Premier League 2025-26: Manchester City produced a ruthless second‑half at Stamford Bridge to win 3-0, cutting Arsenal’s lead to six points and keeping the title chase wide open

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Published at:
Chelsea vs Manchester City match report English Premier League 2025-26 Matchday 32
Manchester City's Marc Guehi, left, and Jeremy Doku celebrate after scoring during the Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester City in London, Sunday, April 12, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Manchester City beat Chelsea 3‑0 at Stamford to stay in the English Premier League 2025-26 title hunt

  • Nico O’Reilly opened the scoring six minutes after the restart; Marc Guehi and Jeremy Doku added two goals more

  • Arsenal’s shock defeat to Bournemouth means City can cut the gap to three points in their April 19 clash

Manchester City kept the English Premier League 2025-26 title race alive with a 3-0 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. The result reduced City’s gap to leaders Arsenal to six points, with Pep Guardiola’s side still holding a game in hand ahead of next weekend’s top-of-the-table clash.

After a first half that saw no goals, City brought the contest to life with a superb second-half display. A move started by Rayan Cherki was headed past Robert Sanchez by Nico O’Reilly to open the scoring six minutes after the restart.

Cherki continued his creative brilliance by setting up Marc Guehi in the 57th minute. The January signing scored his first league goal for City against his former side. Jeremy Doku added a third in the 68th minute after robbing Moises Caicedo of the ball in front of the Chelsea penalty area.

This is the third big win in a row for Man City, following their 2-0 win over Arsenal in the English League Cup final and a 4-0 demolition of Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-final.

Related Content
Manchester City players celebrate after a goal during the Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester City in London, Sunday, April 12, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
Chelsea 0-3 Man City Highlights, English Premier League: Cityzens Thrash The Blues To Keep Arsenal On Toes
Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring his third goal during the FA Cup quarter-final soccer match between Manchester City and Liverpool in Manchester, England, Saturday, April 4, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Jon Super
Chelsea Vs Man City Preview, English Premier League: Head-To-Head, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know
Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate bows his head at the end of the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool in Paris, Wednesday, April 8, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
English Premier League Matchday 32 Preview: Key Matchups, Players To Watch, Injury List – All You Need To Know
Chelsea players react disappointed after the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Chelsea in Liverpool, England, Saturday, March 21, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Jon Super
Chelsea Announce USD 350m Loss, Highest In Premier League History
Related Content

Following Arsenal’s shock 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth, Guardiola’s team now has the opportunity to reduce the deficit to just three points in the match against the Gunners on April 19.

Chelsea’s struggles continue, with this defeat leaving them four points behind fifth-placed Liverpool in the race for UEFA Champions League qualification. Liam Rosenior’s side has now managed just one win in their last seven league matches, and will face Manchester United in their next outing.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. LSG Vs GT Highlights, IPL 2026: Gill, Buttler, Prasidh Shine As Titans Secure Comprehensive 7-Wicket Victory

  2. LSG Vs GT, IPL 2026: Check Lucknow's Hourly Weather Forecast For Today's Indian Premier League Match

  3. MI Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Check Hourly Weather Forecast In Mumbai For Today's Match

  4. LSG Vs GT Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today’s Indian Premier League Match

  5. MI Vs RCB Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Match 20; Check Head-To-Head Stats

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Check Head-To-Head And Streaming Details

  2. India Vs South Korea, Billie Jean King Cup: Vaishnavi, Doubles Wins Lead Hosts To 2-1 Romp

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte-Carlo Masters 2026: Sincaraz Rivalry Renewed In Bid For 27th Title

  4. Billie Jean King Cup 2026: Britain Beat Australia, Enter Finals

  5. Aishi Das: A New Zealand Teen Carrying Forward Her Father's Tennis Dream From Punjab

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Ayush Shetty Vs Shi Yu Qi, Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Indian Prodigy’s Historic Run Ends With Silver

  4. Ayush Shetty Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, Badminton Asia Championships: Indian Shuttler's Dream Run Ends In Heartbreak

  5. Preview | Ayush Shetty Chases Badminton History, Faces China's Shi Yu Qi In BAC 2026 Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 10, 2026

  2. Vijay cancels multiple Tamil Nadu poll rallies as TVK faces pressure in final campaign stretch

  3. PM Modi Pushes Women’s Quota Before 2029; Kharge Says Govt Rushing for Political Gains

  4. Assembly Elections 2026: For Congress In Assam, It Was a Battle Against Himanta And Hemant

  5. Kerala Assembly Polls: Stand-off after EC Observer seeks change to EVM strong-room security rules

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. US-Iran Talks End: No Breakthrough Yet After Marathon 21 Hours In Islamabad

  2. Pakistan deploys 13,000 troops and fighter jets to Saudi Arabia under defence pact

  3. US-Israel War On Iran: A Civilisation At Stake

  4. Canada to End ‘70 Cents to US’ Defence Spending Model: Carney

  5. 2 US Warships Cross Strait Of Hormuz In First Such Transit Since Iran War Began

Latest Stories

  1. Iconic Singer Asha Bhosle Passes Away At 92, Son Confirms News Of Death

  2. SC to Hear Pleas on Bengal Voter Roll Freeze, SIR Row Today

  3. The Many Ceasefires, Broken: A Timeline Of Israel’s Violations

  4. Ayush Shetty Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, Badminton Asia Championships: Indian Shuttler's Dream Run Ends In Heartbreak

  5. CSK Vs DC Highlights, IPL 2026: Sanju Samson's Dazzling Hundred Guides Chennai To Their First Win Of The Season

  6. Asha Bhosle Suffers Cardiac Arrest, Admitted To Hospital In Critical Condition - Report

  7. Trilateral Talks In Islamabad In Progress

  8. IPL 2026: How Soon Can All-Win Rajasthan Royals Qualify For Playoffs?