Chelsea Vs Man City LIVE Score, English Premier League: Cityzens Eye Title Push Against UCL-Chasing Blues

Manchester City's Tijjani Reijnders in action[during the Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Tottenham in Liverpool, England, Sunday, March 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
Welcome to the live coverage of the English Premier League 2025-26 Matchday 32 fixture between Chelsea and Manchester City at Stamford Bridge, London, on Sunday, April 12, 2026. Chelsea have endured a torrid run of four straight league defeats, leaving them clinging to sixth place. The Blues, back at home after an FA Cup quarter-final rout of Port Vale, will look to secure a result in pursuit of a UEFA Champions League spot. Man City, meanwhile, have a chance to cut Arsenal’s lead at the top to six points before their own clash against the Gunners. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Chelsea vs Man City match right here.
LIVE UPDATES
Chelsea vs Man City LIVE Score: Man City Starting XI