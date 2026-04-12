Chelsea Vs Man City LIVE Score, English Premier League: Cityzens Eye Title Push Against UCL-Chasing Blues

Chelsea vs Man City Live Score, English Premier League 2025-26: Follow the play-by-play updates from the CHE vs MCI fixture at Stamford Bridge on April 12, 2026

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Sushruta Bhattacharjee
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Chelsea vs Manchester City live score English Premier League 2025-26 matchday 32
Manchester City's Tijjani Reijnders in action[during the Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Tottenham in Liverpool, England, Sunday, March 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
Welcome to the live coverage of the English Premier League 2025-26 Matchday 32 fixture between Chelsea and Manchester City at Stamford Bridge, London, on Sunday, April 12, 2026. Chelsea have endured a torrid run of four straight league defeats, leaving them clinging to sixth place. The Blues, back at home after an FA Cup quarter-final rout of Port Vale, will look to secure a result in pursuit of a UEFA Champions League spot. Man City, meanwhile, have a chance to cut Arsenal’s lead at the top to six points before their own clash against the Gunners. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Chelsea vs Man City match right here.
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Chelsea vs Man City LIVE Score: Man City Starting XI

Chelsea vs Man City LIVE Score: Chelsea Starting XI

Chelsea vs Man City LIVE Score: Premier League Standings

Chelsea vs Man City LIVE Score: Match Details

  • Fixture: Chelsea vs Manchester City

  • Series: English Premier League 2025-26

  • Venue: Stamford Bridge, London

  • Date: Sunday, April 12, 2026

  • Time: 9:00 PM IST

Chelsea vs Man City LIVE Score: Welcome!

Good evening, football fans! This is the start of our live blog covering Chelsea’s match against Manchester City at Stamford Bridge. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.

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