Chelsea 5-1 Ajax, UEFA Champions League: Enzo Maresca's Talented Teenagers Produce Five-star Triumph

Chelsea cruised to a dominant 5-1 win over Ajax in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26, extending their unbeaten run and showcasing their attacking strength under manager Enzo Maresca

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Chelsea 5-1 Ajax, UEFA Champions League
Chelsea celebrate a goal against Ajax
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Blues registered a commanding 5–1 victory to stay unbeaten in the Champions League 2025–26 campaign

  • Ajax suffered their third straight defeat, remaining bottom of the league-phase standings

  • Chelsea have now scored 10 goals in their last two Champions League matches

Chelsea made it back-to-back Champions League victories as Enzo Maresca's talented teenagers starred in their 5-1 rout of 10-man Ajax at Stamford Bridge. 

The game was put to bed during a frantic opening period that saw a red card, three penalties and five goals, though it was the Blues who eased to victory.

Ajax were a man down after just 17 minutes when captain Kenneth Taylor lunged into a challenge with Facundo Buonanotte, with the initial yellow card upgraded to red following a pitchside review.

And Chelsea made their man advantage count immediately when Marc Guiu tucked Wesley Fofana's header across the box past Remko Pasveer from close range. 

Moises Caicedo doubled the Blues' advantage nine minutes later when his shot from distance deflected off Josip Sutalo and into the net, but the first of three first-half penalties was then awarded to the visitors after a clumsy tackle from Tosin Adarabioyo. 

The Chelsea defender stepped on the foot of Raul Moro, with Wout Weghorst stepping up to place the ball into the bottom-right corner for Ajax's first goal in the Champions League this season in the 33rd minute. 

But Weghorst was involved at the other end on the stroke of half-time as he recklessly fouled Enzo Fernandez inside the box, with the Chelsea captain coolly dispatching from 12 yards. 

Related Content
Related Content

Referee Felix Zwayer pointed to the spot for the third time in the sixth minute of first-half stoppage time when Youri Baas clipped Estevao, who dusted himself down to score the penalty handed to him by Fernandez.

Not wanting to rest on their already sizeable advantage, Chelsea moved four goals clear three minutes after the restart through Tyrique George, whose deflected strike wrong-footed Pasveer. 

Chelsea were unable to build on their lead, with Estevao and Jamie Gittens going close, though the hosts were comfortably out of sight to continue their impressive run of recent results. 

Data Debrief: Teenage kicks guide Chelsea through the night

Injuries to many of his first-team regulars saw Maresca make eight changes to his lineup on Wednesday, though those alterations put together a strong bid for a first-team spot, most notably his youngsters. 

Indeed, Chelsea (22 years, 163 days) named the second youngest starting XI by an English side in Champions League history, with only Arsenal against Olympiakos in December 2009 ever naming a younger side (21 years, 151 days).

And in Guiu (19), Estevao (18), and George (19), Chelsea are the first side in Champions League history to see three different teenagers score for them in a single match.

In addition, Reggie Walsh became the youngest ever Champions League player for the Blues (17 years, two days) and second-youngest Englishman ever, behind Jack Wilshere (16 years, 329 days).

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Can Virat Kohli Rekindle Adelaide Romance?

  2. IND-W Vs NZ-W Preview, ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025: Check Head-To-Head Record - All You Need To Know

  3. Australia Vs England, Women’s World Cup: Gardner, Sutherland Power AUS-W To Six-Wicket Win

  4. Sarfaraz Khan's India A Omission Sparks 'Surname' Controversy; Congress, BJP Trade Barbs

  5. Asia Cup Trophygate: BCCI Vs PCB Showdown Looms At ICC Meeting

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  2. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  3. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Great Nicobar Catastrophe

  2. The Valley’s Silence Begins Young On Kashmir's College Campuses

  3. In Rare Form, J&K Political Parties Are In Consensus On Residency Period For Non-Locals 

  4. First-Time Voters In Bihar Focus On Jobs, Education Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

  5. Extension Of Article 371 To Ladakh Emerges A Key Solution Ahead Of MHA Talks

Entertainment News

  1. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  2. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  3. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  4. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

  5. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

US News

  1. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  2. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  3. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

  4. Trump Says It's Too Early To Discuss Tomahawk Missiles In Talks with Zelenskyy

  5. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

World News

  1. Narendra Modi Congratulates Sanae Takaichi On Becoming Japan’s Prime Minister

  2. Hindi Scholar Francesca Orsini Denied Entry into India Despite Valid Visa

  3. Russia Strikes Ukraine, Killing Two Amid Hesitant Peace Talks

  4. US Clarifies $100,000 H-1B Fee Will Not Apply To Existing Visa Holders Or Students Already In The Country

  5. Cook County Judge Blocks ICE Arrests At Courthouses Amid Chicago Immigration Crackdown

Latest Stories

  1. Bihar Elections: PM Modi To Launch Campaign On October 24 With Four Rallies By Month-End

  2. Australia Vs England Live Streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch AUS-W Vs ENG-W Match

  3. Inside Maharashtra's Rural Education State Neglect: Crumbling Roofs, Teacher Shortage

  4. The Gen Z Effect: Can Old Politics Survive A Young Bihar?

  5. The Valley’s Silence Begins Young On Kashmir's College Campuses

  6. South Africa Vs Pakistan Highlights, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Rain Plays Spoiler But SA-W Still Emerge Victorious

  7. Trump Cancels Putin Summit To Avoid 'Wasted Meeting' On Ukraine

  8. CPI's D Raja Expresses Confidence In Mahagathbandhan's Bihar Victory, Predicts National Ripple Effect