Enzo Maresca does not foresee any issues in Chelsea's camp when Enzo Fernandez links up with the Blues' squad in the United States. (More Football News)
Fernandez is due to join Chelsea's squad for their pre-season tour on Monday.
That comes on the back of Fernandez issuing a public apology after he broadcast a video of Argentina's squad signing a song that includes lyrics that questioned the heritage of some French players.
Disciplinary proceedings have been opened up by Chelsea, but Maresca does not feel there will be problems when Fernandez, a big-money signing from Benfica in 2023, returns to the squad.
"It is quite easy in terms of the player [making] a statement to apologise. The club did the same, so I don't think there is something to add in terms of the situation. It is already clear and clarified," Maresca said.
"They are all human beings. I don't think there are any bad intentions from any of them.
"I don't think when Enzo is back that we will have any situations. Enzo clarified the situation, so there is nothing to add.
"They are not bad persons or human beings. It can happen but I don't think there are any problems at all."
Chelsea face Wrexham on Wednesday before taking on Celtic, Club America, Manchester City and Real Madrid to round out their U.S. tour, with a home friendly against Inter marking their final pre-season game.